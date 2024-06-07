Yuriy Bukhenik resumes his testimony – NBC Boston

A high-ranking Massachusetts State Police trooper returned to the stand Thursday within the Karen Learn homicide trial.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik testified Wednesday, and far of his testimony targeted on the damaged taillight on Learn’s SUV. He was questioned about his investigation. He was the on-duty supervisor on the day Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe’s physique was discovered.

He talked about his police work and likewise described his first interview with Learn on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

“She acknowledged, quote, I do not know, it occurred final night time,” Bukhenik stated.

Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik was again on the stand Thursday, taking questions from Karen Learn’s protection in regards to the investigation and about Trooper Michael Proctor, one other central determine within the case.

Learn is accused of hitting O’Keefe, her boyfriend, together with her SUV and leaving him to die on the garden of fellow Boston Police Officer Brian Albert on Fairview Street in Canton, Massachusetts, on Jan. 29, 2022.

Video shared with jurors Wednesday confirmed Learn’s SUV backing up into O’Keefe’s automobile in his personal driveway after which driving off. Her protection stated that is how the taillight obtained broken. one other surveillance video confirmed Learn and her father later trying on the taillight outdoors within the snow.

There was numerous proof on show Wednesday, midway by way of week 6 within the Karen Learn trial. Issues obtained off to a gradual begin with two forensic scientists on the stand, however issues picked up when a high-ranking state police trooper was referred to as to testify. The prosecution nonetheless has about 30 names left on the witness record.

NBC10 Boston requested Learn outdoors court docket Wednesday how the taillight obtained broken.

“You noticed it. I backed up into John’s automobile,” she stated.

Bukhenik additionally described what number of drinks Learn had whereas out at bars the night time earlier than O’Keefe’s demise. He counted seven at C.F. McCarthy’s earlier than Learn left to go to the Waterfall Bar and Grill.

Thursday is predicted to be a half day of testimony. The trial is not going to be in session on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik returns to the stand

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik returned to the stand Thursday morning, and was requested once more what number of drinks Learn consumed on the night time earlier than O’Keefe’s demise. Between C.F. McCarthy’s and the Waterfall, he stated she had 9 drinks.

He additionally testified that Ring video obtained from O’Keefe’s dwelling on the night time earlier than he died didn’t embrace the time interval when Learn returned to the house in her SUV.

Bukhenik additionally talked in regards to the morning of Feb. 3, 2022, when he, Trooper Michael Proctor and one other state police trooper performed a secondary search at 34 Fairview Street because the snow was now melting and so they believed that some potential proof may be lacking, together with O’Keefe’s baseball cap.

He stated they positioned the hat, a ingesting straw from a cocktail glass, and several other items of coloured plastic on the grass portion of the yard close to the flagpole. Assistant District Legal professional Adam Lally then launched a number of pictures into proof displaying the gadgets that had been recovered that day.

Bukhenik stated he returned to 34 Fairview Street the next day. He stated he suggested everybody in his unit to drive by the situation on their technique to and from work in case different gadgets confirmed up because the snow continued to soften.

On the morning of Feb. 4, 2022, he stated he glided by the scene after receiving a name from Canton police saying they’d discovered extra proof on the scene. He stated the gadgets, 20 items of damaged plastic and glass, had been discovered on the garden.

Lally additionally launched O’Keefe’s baseball cap and different gadgets recovered from 34 Fairview Street into proof.

Bukhenik additionally talked about an interview he and Proctor performed within the wake of O’Keefe’s demise with Nicole Albert inside her dwelling at 34 Fairview Street. He stated Nicole Albert’s husband, Brian Albert, was additionally within the room on the time.

Lally additionally performed a brief audio clip from an interview Bukhenik performed with Learn on June 9, 2022.

“You are conscious he was overwhelmed up by Brian and [his nephew] Colin Albert,” Learn stated within the audio clip, the primary time jurors have heard her voice through the trial. “I imply, we’re all in on the identical joke, proper? My taillight is cracked and John was pulverized.”

At that time, Bukhenik stated he suggested Learn to not say something additional.

Shortly earlier than 10:30 a.m., protection legal professional Alan Jackson started cross-examining Bukhenik, and he began by asking in regards to the Ring movies at O’Keefe’s dwelling. He requested who wrote the warrant looking for the Ring movies and managed them as soon as obtained from the corporate.

Bukhenik stated it was Proctor who did all of that. And he stated there was no proof that Learn had ever logged into or manipulated the Ring video in any means.

Jackson additionally requested Bukhenik if he ever communicated that he suspected O’Keefe’s demise may need been associated to a bodily altercation as an alternative of being hit by a car. Bukhenik stated he did at one level talk that element to the medical expert’s workplace.

Regardless of that perception, Bukhenik acknowledged that neither he nor Proctor performed any interviews within the following days with anybody contained in the Albert dwelling. He stated he additionally by no means took any pictures inside the house or secured the house as a possible crime scene.

Jackson additionally tried to point out that Proctor would have had entry to the proof within the case, on condition that he was the case officer for the O’Keefe investigation.

Bukhenik was additionally requested by the protection about Feb. 4, 2022, when he stopped by the house on Fairview Street after studying that former Canton Police Chief Kenneth Berkowitz had discovered what gave the impression to be damaged items of taillight on the garden.

Jackson requested if Bukhenik discovered it suspicious that the police chief whose division had eliminated itself from the investigation resulting from potential conflicts was gathering proof on the scene. However Bukhenik stated he didn’t see that as an issue.

The protection then confirmed a Ring video from O’Keefe’s home displaying Learn’s SUV backing up and showing to no less than come near hitting O’Keefe’s parked car primarily based on the best way O’Keefe’s car moved.

Jackson additionally requested a few video proven Wednesday displaying the sallyport on the Canton Police Division the place Learn’s SUV was stored through the investigation. When Bukhenik was unable to recall the particular video, Jackson had it displayed on display in court docket.

The court docket appeared to point out a mirror picture of the sallyport, because the quantity 4 was inverted on the wall. Jackson at one level requested Bukhenik if the video was backward.

“It is a mirror picture,” Bukhenik stated. “It is correct. I do not know why it is that means.”

Was a video proven in court docket Wednesday through the Karen Learn homicide trial flipped? Here is what NBC10 Boston commentator and analyst Sue O’Connell needed to say within the newest episode of “Canton Confidential.”

Bukhenik was nonetheless on the stand being cross-examined when court docket wrapped up for the day. There shall be no testimony Friday within the case.

After the jury was dismissed Thursday, Choose Beverly Cannone stated she obtained a movement from the prosecution on Thursday morning that she had not had time to learn. She urged looking at it and returning to court docket at midday, however protection requested for a possibility to argue the movement so Cannone stated she’s going to maintain a listening to on the movement at 8:30 a.m. Monday, earlier than testimony resumes.

Cannone additionally stated on the finish of the day Thursday that she expects the jury to get the case for deliberations by the final week of June.

Subsequent week, there shall be full days of testimony on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, however no testimony on Tuesday.