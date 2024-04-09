Suns missed chance to take pressure off in loss to Pels

The Suns have examined our persistence. They’ve stretched the vary of our feelings, from exhilaration to disgust. Nothing will come simple on their street to championship or bust.

A 113-105 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday was simply the newest proof.

“Separately,” Suns head coach Frank Vogel stated. “Simply win the following recreation. That’s our mindset for the following 4. And wherever we land within the standings, we’ll be OK.”

There was a lot on the road at Footprint Heart. There was an opportunity to construct actual momentum, feeding a perception that the Suns had lastly discovered one thing getting into the ultimate week of the season. That, by some means, that they had lastly unlocked their true id with simply 5 video games remaining.

There was a golden probability to unofficially escape the perils of the play-in event. The Suns maintain the tiebreaker towards the Pelicans within the Western Convention standings, and a victory on Sunday would’ve successfully put a high six seed within the icebox.

Didn’t occur. And now our NBA staff is again to dwelling on the sting, again to being a cliffhanger.

After the Suns posted a powerful opening quarter, the Pelicans upped their physicality and defensive depth. They badgered Kevin Durant into the worst plus/minus score of all 10 starters. They snapped Devin Booker’s string of three consecutive performances of fifty extra factors towards the Pelicans. They held the Suns bench to seven factors.

They took dwelling a much-needed victory with a heavy dose of physicality and depth that clearly agitated the Suns. Jose Alvarado reprised his function as a sticky nuisance, a task he performed to near-perfection towards the Suns of their playoff matchup two seasons in the past.

After the sport, Vogel once more lamented the uncalled fouls towards his basketball staff. However they higher get used to it. It’s precisely what the Suns will face from their opponent and the officers as soon as the playoffs start.

The Suns entered the sport on one thing of a roll, exhibiting the sort of dominance that makes them such a daunting playoff opponent. That they had improved tremendously in transition protection and a spotlight to element. That they had held six of their earlier 9 opponents to 106 factors or fewer, truly resembling an excellent defensive staff.

That cohesion/connectivity frayed aside towards the Pelicans. C.J. McCollum caught hearth within the second interval but was by no means defended with any sense of urgency. Similar with Alvarado, even after he drained 5 three-point pictures. The vitality and urgency to shut out on shooters was as soon as once more AWOL. And as soon as the sport grew to become a back-alley battle, Zion Williamson was simply the perfect participant on the ground, dominating on each ends.

“They needed it just a little greater than we did,” stated Bradley Beal, who was excellent for many of his 33-point efficiency.

An absence of urgency? Once more? At this level?

“I don’t suppose it’s a difficulty,” Beal stated. “Why it wasn’t there, I don’t know. I feel we had been energetic sufficient to win the sport … however you could possibly see that they had just a little extra battle.”

In the long run, the Pelicans made performs and the Suns couldn’t make pictures. As Durant stated, it’s a make-or-miss league. However in addition they missed an enormous alternative to win a house recreation and take super stress off the ultimate week of the season.

As an alternative, the Suns selected the onerous manner. As regular.

Attain Bickley at [email protected]. Take heed to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Arizona Sports activities.

Follow @danbickley