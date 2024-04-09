News
Timberwolves at Lakers preview: TV channel, radio, injury report, start time
The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to choose up a win on the highway once they face the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The Wolves are coming off a 97-87 highway loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
On the prime of the West, Minnesota is 53-24 general and 25-14 on the highway this season. The Wolves are 7-3 of their final 10 video games and proceed to have one of the best protection within the league with a 107.7 defensive ranking.
Sunday’s recreation would be the fourth and closing assembly between the Wolves and Lakers this season. Minnesota leads the season sequence 2-1.
Here is every part you could find out about Wolves vs. Lakers on Sunday, together with begin time, find out how to watch it on TV and hear on the radio.
How one can watch and hearken to Wolves at Lakers
- Date: Sunday, April 7
- Begin Time: 9 PM CT
- TV channel: Bally Sports activities North | NBA TV
- Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN
- The place: Crypto.com Area | Los Angeles, CA
Going down at Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles, Wolves at Lakers will probably be broadcast reside on Bally Sports activities North at 9 PM on Sunday, April 7. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and shade analyst Jim Peterson will probably be calling the sport for Bally Sports activities North. The sport will even be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.
You’ll be able to hearken to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, name the sport on iHeartRadio’s Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves’ radio broadcast will begin quarter-hour earlier than tip.
Damage report
Word: Tonight’s harm report will probably be up to date earlier than the beginning of the sport.
- Out: Karl-Anthony Cities and Jaylen Clark
Karl-Anthony Cities (Left Knee Meniscus Tear) and Jaylen Clark (Proper Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.
- Possible: Anthony Davis
- Out: LeBron James, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wooden
Anthony Davis (Left Knee Hyperextension) is possible to play.
LeBron James (Flu-like signs), Gabe Vincent (Left Knee Damage Restoration), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Lumbar Disc Surgical procedure), Jarred Vanderbilt (Proper Midfoot Sprain) and Christian Wooden (Left Knee Surgical procedure) are out.
Jerseys
- Wolves: Assertion Version
- Lakers: Affiliation Version
The Wolves will probably be carrying their black Assertion Version uniforms in opposition to the Lakers. Los Angeles will probably be taking part in of their white Affiliation Version uniforms.
What to know in regards to the Lakers
Eighth within the West, the Lakers are 45-33 general and are 28-12 at residence this season. The Lakers are at present on a four-game win streak and are 9-1 of their final 10 video games.
Los Angeles is ranked fifteenth on offense (115.2 offensive ranking) and 14th on protection (114.5 defensive ranking).
Attainable key rotation gamers for the Lakers in opposition to the Wolves: Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis, Austin Reeves, D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince and Jaxon Hayes.
