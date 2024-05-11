Suns part ways with coach Frank Vogel

PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Vogel’s tenure as coach of the Phoenix Suns is completed after one disappointing season that ended with no playoff victory.

The franchise fired the 50-year-old Vogel on Thursday, lower than two weeks after getting swept out of the primary spherical of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“After a considerate evaluation of the season, we concluded that we would have liked a unique head coach for our group,” Suns common supervisor James Jones stated in a press release. “We admire Frank’s arduous work and dedication.”

Vogel was employed final summer season with a lot fanfare and charged with main the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The group had some good moments, however was by no means fairly capable of gel.

Beal was harm for a lot of the primary half of the season. Even when he returned, the Suns have been stricken by turnovers and a skinny bench. Vogel stated earlier than Sport 4 towards the Wolves that he’s “bought the complete assist of (proprietor) Mat Ishbia” and anticipated to be again for a second season.

Now he’s out of a job.

Ishbia has been unafraid to make massive adjustments in his 1 1/2 years main the franchise. He dealt for Durant on the commerce deadline final season, blowing up a roster that had made the Finals in 2021. He additionally fired coach Monty Williams and added Beal final summer season in one other big commerce.

Now the franchise will likely be on the lookout for their third head coach in three seasons.

“We’re right here to win a championship and final season was manner under our expectations,” Jones stated. “We are going to proceed to judge our operation and make the mandatory adjustments to succeed in our championship-caliber objectives. All of us take accountability, and it’s my job, together with Josh and possession, to construct a championship group.”

Jones doesn’t have a lot room to maneuver with the roster underneath the league’s wage cap until main adjustments are made. Durant, Booker and Beal all have massive salaries and Grayson Allen simply acquired a $70 million, four-year extension.

The Suns completed the common season with a 49-33 file, incomes the No. 6 seed to narrowly keep away from the play-in event.

Vogel received a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He has a 480-422 file over 12 seasons with the Pacers, Lakers and Suns.