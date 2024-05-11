NBA YoungBoy’s bail set at $100K in Utah prescription drug fraud case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy appeared in a northern Utah courtroom Thursday morning for a bond listening to associated to his April arrest in connection to a large-scale prescription drug fraud ring.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose authorized identify is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is dealing with dozens of prices and accused of operating the fraudulent operation out of his multi-million greenback house in Huntsville, Utah.

On the listening to Thursday in Utah’s 1st District Courtroom, Choose Spencer D. Walsh accepted an settlement made between the 24-year-old rapper’s protection and prosecutors. Per the deal, the state agreed to set Gaulden’s bond at $100,000 in alternate for waiving a preliminary listening to.

Gaulden was sure over for trial and his arraignment was set for July 1. Ought to he publish bond, the choose stated that he might seem nearly for his arraignment.

Gaulden, who’s initially from Louisiana, presently faces 46 prices related to the alleged prescription drug operation in Cache County. Many of the prices are both for forgery, identification fraud, or illegal conduct associated to pharmacy practices.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose authorized identify is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is seen handcuffed in Utah’s 1st District Courtroom on Might 9, 2024. (credit score: KTVX)

In keeping with investigators, Gaulden and several other others concerned within the fraud ring known as in prescriptions for Promethazine with codeine, a generally abused cough suppressant, at pharmacies all through Cache County.

When looking Gaulden’s house, investigators stated they discovered a number of prescription tablet bottles, a few of which had fraudulent names.

The rapper denied to authorities that he knew something about fraudulent prescriptions. He allegedly advised investigators that a physician in northern Utah prescribed him Promethazine.

On the time of his arrest, Gaulden was on home arrest in connection to a 2020 case out of his house state of Louisiana the place he was arrested on federal gun and drug prices.

The rapper moved to Utah to serve his pretrial federal home arrest in that case as his legal professionals argued that dwelling within the Beehive State would hold Gaulden out of hassle.