Tennessee Selects Caldwell To Lead Storied Lady Vol Basketball Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – College of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White introduced Sunday that Kim Caldwell, the 2024 Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Yr, has been chosen to steer the Woman Volunteers. She might be launched Tuesday at a press convention on campus.

“From the start, our aim has been to discover a dynamic head coach who can restore our girls’s basketball program to nationwide prominence. Kim Caldwell is the perfect individual to steer us,” stated White. “Kim has a successful system that she has efficiently carried out all over the place she has coached, with a fast-paced, high-octane offense and strain protection that has led to outstanding outcomes. On this new period of faculty sports activities, it was very important that we discovered an progressive head coach with a robust monitor report of successful titles. We’re desirous to return the Woman Vols to a championship stage, and we’re assured that Kim Caldwell is the coach who can lead us again to the highest.”

Caldwell turns into the fourth head coach of the Woman Vols within the NCAA period of girls’s basketball, which started with the late, legendary Pat Summitt on the helm. A rising star within the career, Caldwell has shortly made an elite mark at two completely different ranges of the sport, incomes eight NCAA berths and successful seven convention trophies in her eight seasons as a head coach. She led NCAA Division II Glenville State and DI Marshall to championship seasons with a high-octane assault on each ends of the ground and now takes the reins of the winningest program in girls’s hoops historical past.

“I’m honored and humbled to just accept the function as head coach of this historic program on the College of Tennessee,” Caldwell stated. “I am unable to assist however mirror on accepting the Pat Summitt Trophy three seasons in the past and be moved by the good duty and alternative of now main and constructing upon the unbelievable Woman Vol custom she constructed. I’m so excited to get to work and might’t wait to see what all of us can accomplish collectively.”

Caldwell earned the aforementioned nationwide recognition from the Ladies’s Basketball Coaches Affiliation after guiding Marshall to a 26-7 general report and 17-1 league mark in her first season there in 2023-24. She additionally was named Solar Belt Convention Coach of the Yr after directing the Thundering Herd to each the league’s common season and event titles in addition to the college’s second NCAA Match berth ever and first since 1997.

Marshall ranked within the high 5 nationally in seven completely different statistical classes in Caldwell’s first season with the Herd. One of many nation’s most prolific scoring offenses, the Herd completed with 9 video games of 90+ factors and 5 video games with over 100 factors. Marshall led the nation in three-point discipline objectives tried and third in three-pointers made per recreation with over 10 per contest.

After being picked ninth within the Solar Belt Convention preseason ballot, Marshall proceeded to generate 85.3 factors per recreation (fourth nationally) and power 24.2 turnovers per contest (second nationally) in notching a program finest for wins. Caldwell’s victory whole stands as probably the most by a first-year coach in MU girls’s hoops historical past and marked the primary 20-win regular-season marketing campaign by the college since 1990-91.

With a 217-31 (.875) profession report in eight seasons as a head coach, together with 149-13 (.920) in convention video games, Caldwell obtained her begin as a program chief at her alma mater below her maiden title of Kim Stephens. She led Glenville State to the 2021-22 NCAA Division II Nationwide Championship in her sixth yr on the college and helped the Pioneers make seven NCAA appearances and declare six Mountain East Convention common season crowns and 4 event titles.

For the 2021-22 season’s accomplishment, she was offered the Pat Summitt Trophy, which fits to the WBCA’s NCAA Division II Nationwide Coach of the Yr. She additionally earned the 2022 Furfari Award, which is offered to West Virginia’s School Coach of the Yr by the West Virginia Sports activities Writers Affiliation.

In seven seasons with the Pioneers, the 2011 GSU graduate compiled a 191-24 mark, together with a 132-12 slate within the MEC. Her remaining two editions solid a 68-4 mixed report, together with the 35-1 nationwide championship season (22-0 in league play) in 2021-22 and a 33-3 final result after advancing to the nationwide semifinals in 2022-23. Her remaining unit there led NCAA Division II in factors per recreation (91.2) and turnovers compelled (27.3).

From 2016-23, she directed Glenville to 6 MEC common season titles (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023) and 4 MEC Match trophies (2018, 2019, 2020, 2023), incomes MEC Coach of the Yr honors 4 occasions in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Previous to her stint at GSU, she served as an assistant at Sacramento State for 3 seasons from 2013-16 below Bunky Harkleroad, for the 2012-13 season at Glenville State an assistant to Harkleroad and started her faculty teaching profession at Ohio Valley College, filling a job as an assistant there from 2011-12.

A local of Parkersburg, W.Va., Caldwell helped lead GSU to the 2010-11 West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Convention Championship as a participant and earn an NCAA Division II Match berth. She was named the WVIAC Scholar-Athlete of the Yr that season and academically made the WVIAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll as a junior and senior.

CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENTS

File As Head Coach (8 Seasons)

217-31 (.875) general

149-13 (.920) in convention video games

Nationwide Coach of the Yr (2)

2024 WBCA Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Yr

2022 WBCA NCAA Division II Nationwide Coach of the Yr (Pat Summitt Trophy)

Convention Coach of the Yr (5)

Mountain East Convention: 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023

Solar Belt Convention: 2024

NCAA Tournaments (8)

NCAA DII: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

NCAA DI: 2024

NCAA Nationwide Championships (1)

NCAA Ultimate Fours (2)

NCAA DII champions: 2022

NCAA DII semifinalist: 2023

Convention Championships (7)

Mountain East Convention: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023

Solar Belt Convention: 2024

Convention Tournaments Championships (5)