Trisha Yearwood Debuts Vulnerable Ballad At 2024 CMT Music Awards

Trisha Yearwood debuted her susceptible new ballad “Put It In A Tune” throughout an intimate efficiency on the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 7). Yearwood made her first look on the CMT stage since 2019 to deal with the group to the primary music from her upcoming album, which is additional notable because it contains a assortment of songs co-written by herself. This private take continued on in her laid-back efficiency of the monitor on stage. Accompanied by two acoustic guitars, Yearwood commanded the stage in a single highlight as she was surrounded by handwritten lyrics from “Put It In Tune,” a full-circle second because the lyrics learn, “All of the ache and all of the harm, when it is too arduous simply to say the phrases, I discover my pen and pour it on the web page, seize a guitar and simply play alongside, and it do not matter who was proper or mistaken, simply put it in a music.”

Along with the attractive efficiency, Yearwood was additionally honored with the inaugural June Carter Money Humanitarian Award as CMT acknowledged her for her “distinctive capacity to rally a neighborhood.” Whereas accepting the award, she praised its namesake, saying that she hoped “to be as huge part of my neighborhood and nearly as good of a good friend to artists as she was.” She added, “My hope is that we are able to all study somewhat bit from June Carter Money’s legacy and be somewhat bit extra actual, somewhat bit extra susceptible, be somewhat bit much less about ‘me’ and extra about ‘us.'”

Ballerini, 30, released the reimagined version of one of her earliest career hits on Friday (April 5), days ahead of the CMT Music Awards. She shared at the moment: “ten years in the past, i used to be twenty, naive, starry eyed, and completely relentless on placing my music out into the world. i’m proud to say, nothing has modified…besides a DECADE of this wildly stunning journey we’ve gotten to share stuffed with excursions and sing alongs, wins and losses, and rising up collectively. soooo, earlier than we transfer into new music (sure, it’s coming i swear) i wished to have a good time the start with you. the music that began all of it, love me such as you imply it (reimagined and ten years later) comes out tomorrow night time at midnight. oh, and that i’ll be performing it on the [CMT] awards sunday. see you there. love you, imply it. ❤️”u003c/p>nnu003cp>Ballerini returned to the CMT Music Awards stage to solo host the present, held for its second 12 months at Moody Heart in Austin, Texas. Different performers included u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-04-kelsea-ballerini-revamped-starry-eyed-anthem-with-added-spice/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Jason Aldeanu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-04-kelsea-ballerini-revamped-starry-eyed-anthem-with-added-spice/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Dashau003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Bailey Zimmermanu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Cody Johnsonu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Jelly Rollu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Keith Urbanu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Lainey Wilsonu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Little Massive Townu003c/robust>u003c/a> with u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Sugarlandu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Megan Moroneyu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>NEEDTOBREATHEu003c/robust>u003c/a> with u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Jordan Davisu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Outdated Dominionu003c/robust>u003c/a> with u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Megan Moroneyu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Parker McCollumu003c/robust>u003c/a> with u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Brittney Spenceru003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Sam Huntu003c/robust>u003c/a>, and u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Trisha Yearwoodu003c/robust>u003c/a>, who was revealed because the first-ever June Carter Money Humanitarian Award. CMT additionally introduced an all-star tribute to late nation legend u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-07-kelsea-ballerini-delivers-dazzling-debut-performance-on-cmt-stage/” goal=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Toby Keithu003c/robust>u003c/a>, who died earlier this 12 months after a battle with abdomen most cancers. He was 62. The tribute included Brooks & Dunn, Sammy Hagar and Lainey Wilson, with special appearances by Roger Clemens, Lukas Nelson and Riley Green.

See the list of winners here.

Watch Ballerini's CMT Music Awards performance again here. It Seemed Scorching.'”,”abstract”:””Shut up. It regarded sizzling. Interval. Bye.””,”targets”:[{“categories”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“formats/COUNTRY”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“artists/Kelsea Ballerini (30601760)”]},{“classes”:[“syndications/apple-news”],”distribution”:[]},{“classes”:[“syndications/news”],”distribution”:[]}],”title”:”Kelsea Ballerini Responds To Trolls Saying She ‘Forgot’ Pants At CMT Awards”,”permalink”:”https://newcountry1039fm.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-kelsea-ballerini-responds-to-trolls-saying-she-forgot-pants-at-cmt-awards/”},”slug”:”2024-04-08-kelsea-ballerini-responds-to-trolls-saying-she-forgot-pants-at-cmt-awards”,”abstract”:{“picture”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/6614502cd45b6c7fc665bcd4″,”title”:”Kelsea Ballerini Responds To Trolls Saying She ‘Forgot’ Pants At CMT Awards”,”description”:””Shut up. It regarded sizzling. Interval. Bye.””,”creator”:”Kelly Fisher”},”pub_start”:1712606940000,”pub_until”:4115978604802,”pub_changed”:1712607341145,”subscription”:[{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/iHeartRadio”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”formats/COUNTRY”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”artists/Kelsea Ballerini (30601760)”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/apple-news”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/news”]}],”exclusion”:[{“tags”:[]}],”linksData”:[]}},{“id”:”%2F66143713ecb4ed7011419ef3″,”kind”:”PUBLISHING”,”document”:{“ref_id”:”%2F66143713ecb4ed7011419ef3″,”kind”:”content material”,”payload”:{“amp_enabled”:true,”apple_news”:{“ref_id”:”10f4edd8-b78c-49f6-99bc-124380464a62″,”revision_id”:”AAAAAAAAAAD//////////w==”},”creator”:”Jason Corridor”,”blocks”:[{“attributes”:{“@provider”:”iHeartRadio”,”@query”:”https://www.iheart.com/oembed?format=json&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.iheart.com%2Fpodcast%2F187-start-here-29111890%2F”,”@url”:”https://www.iheart.com/podcast/187-start-here-29111890/”,”author_name”:”Start Here”,”author_url”:”https://www.iheart.com/podcast/187-start-here-29111890/”,”fixedWidth”:450,”height”:300,”html”:”u003ciframe title=”Start Here” height=”300″ width=”100%” src=”https://www.iheart.com/podcast/187-start-here-29111890/?embed=true&cid=oembed&keyid%5B0%5D=Start%20Here&sc=podcast_widget” allow=”autoplay” frameborder=”0″>u003c/iframe>”,”provider_name”:”iHeartRadio”,”provider_url”:”https://www.iheart.com”,”thumbnail_height”:300,”thumbnail_url”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/url/aHR0cHM6Ly9tZWdhcGhvbmUuaW1naXgubmV0L3BvZGNhc3RzLzMzM2QzYzhjLWE0MDktMTFlYS1hZWY5LWMzYzY0MWUzZjlmMC9pbWFnZS9TdGFydEhlcmVfU2hvd19JY29uXzE1MDB4MTUwMC5qcGc_aXhsaWI9cmFpbHMtNC4zLjEmbWF4LXc9MzAwMCZtYXgtaD0zMDAwJmZpdD1jcm9wJmF1dG89Zm9ybWF0LGNvbXByZXNz?ops=fit(300%2C300)”,”thumbnail_width”:300,”title”:”Start Here”,”type”:”rich”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:”100%”},”embed_type”:”rich”,”html”:”u003ciframe title=”Start Here” height=”300″ width=”100%” src=”https://www.iheart.com/podcast/187-start-here-29111890/?embed=true&cid=oembed&keyid%5B0%5D=Start%20Here&sc=podcast_widget” allow=”autoplay” frameborder=”0″>u003c/iframe>”,”provider”:”iHeartRadio”,”rendering_hint”:”default”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”embed”,”url”:”https://www.iheart.com/podcast/187-start-here-29111890/”},{“attributes”:{“mimetype”:”image/jpeg”,”type”:”image”},”bucket”:”new_assets”,”caption”:”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 21: iPhones are displayed at an Apple store on March 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Justice Department today sued Apple claiming the iPhone maker has a monopoly over the phone market. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)”,”id”:”%2F660c359d155a099e6a64ab51″,”new_tab”:false,”schedule”:{},”source_credit”:”Getty Images”,”title”:”Apple Sued By Justice Department Over Antitrust Violations”,”type”:”asset”,”url”:””,”use_caption”:false},{“html”:”u003cp>Experts are warning u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-02-creepy-change-affecting-millions-of-iphones/” target=”_blank”>Apple customersu003c/a> that it’s “virtually impossible” to hide their data.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Research from Aalto University in Finland suggests that default apps on u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2023-09-08-new-iphone-will-include-biggest-change-in-more-than-a-decade/” target=”_blank”>iPhonesu003c/a>, iPads and MacBooks collect personal data, even when they appear to be disabled, u003cem>South West News Serviceu003c/em> reported via u003ca href=”https://nypost.com/2024/04/08/tech/keeping-your-data-hidden-from-apple-is-virtually-impossible-experts-warn/” target=”_blank”>u003cem>the New York Postu003c/em>u003c/a>. The new study is the first to reveal that privacy settings of the default apps aren’t avoidable after previous reports that third-party apps were capable of invading users’ privacy.u003c/p>nnu003cp>“We focused on apps that are an integral part of the platform and ecosystem. These apps are glued to the platform, and getting rid of them is virtually impossible,” said Associate Professor Janne Lindqvist, head of the computer science department at Aalto, via u003ca href=”https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1039938″ target=”_blank”>u003cem>EurekAlert!u003c/em>u003c/a>u003c/p>nnu003cp>The eight default apps analyzed in the study included Safari, Siri, Family Sharing, iMessage, FaceTime, Location Services, Find My and Touch ID and researchers were surprised to see how fragile privacy protections were.u003c/p>nnu003cp>“Due to the way the user interface is designed, users don’t know what is going on,” Lindqvist said. “For example, the user is given the option to enable or not enable Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. But enabling only refers to whether you use Siri’s voice control. Siri collects data in the background from other apps you use, regardless of your choice, unless you understand how to go into the settings and specifically change that.”u003c/p>nnu003cp>The study comes one week after u003ca href=”https://www.news.com.au/technology/gadgets/mobile-phones/truth-behind-creepysounding-setting-turned-on-iphones-in-software-update/news-story/d805f8e97259aaf52654b84df576d8cb” target=”_blank”>u003cem>News.com.auu003c/em>u003c/a> reported that the ‘Discoverable by Others,’ which is included under the ‘Journaling Suggestions’ tab of the iPhone’s privacy and security, was automatically turned on iPhones worldwide as part of the latest Apple iOS 17.2 software update. Apple can use the consumer’s historical data stored on the phone, including music, photos, texts and locations, to suggest moments to include in the journal app when the feature is turned on.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Users will, however, have the ‘Discoverable by Others’ feature turned on by default if they don’t turn it off themselves, which is also the case if they’ve deleted the Journal app completely. u003cstrong>Jonanna Sternu003c/strong>, senior personal technology columnist for u003ca href=”https://www.wsj.com/tech/personal-tech/apple-iphone-discoverable-by-others-journaling-suggestions-9d63086d” target=”_blank”>u003cem>the Wall Street Journalu003c/em>u003c/a>, claimed the app sounds creepier than it actually is after using it herself following concerns from many users, but still advised others to turn it off anyway if they don’t want their information shared.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Stern said she was told by Apple that the phone can use Bluetooth to detect nearby devices in your contacts, without storing which specific contacts were in the area, and use the data to improve suggestions through the Journaling app. The company denied that it shared users’ names and locations with others following claims and backlash on social media, instead comparing the app to hosting a dinner party with friends in your contacts.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Apple also said that its system may prioritize the event in Journaling Suggestions and recognize that it’s a unique social gathering based on the headcount.u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”html”}],”canonical_url”:”https://www.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-hiding-data-from-apple-is-virtually-impossible-experts/”,”cuser”:”person/ldap/1129279″,”enable_featured_widget”:true,”exclusion”:{“tags”:[]},”external_url”:””,”fb_allow_comments”:true,”featured_widget”:{“nation”:””,”id”:””,”form”:””,”related_id”:””},”feed_content_id”:””,”feed_permalink”:””,”feed_vendor”:””,”include_recommendations”:true,”include_video_monetization”:true,”is_sponsored”:false,”key phrases”:[“keywords/Apple”,”keywords/study”,”keywords/Experts”,”keywords/apps”,”keywords/data”,”keywords/Janne Lindqvist”,”keywords/Jonanna Stern”,”keywords/customers”,”keywords/users”,”keywords/app”,”keywords/Research”,”keywords/privacy settings”],”primary_image”:{“bucket”:”new_assets”,”id”:”%2F660c359d155a099e6a64ab51″},”primary_target”:{“classes”:[“categories/national-news”,”categories/entertainment-news”],”distribution”:[“facets/All Sites – English”]},”publish_date”:1712603820000,”publish_end_date”:4115978604802,”publish_origin”:”manufacturers/iHeartRadio”,”seo_title”:””,”show_updated_timestamp”:false,”simplereach_enabled”:false,”slug”:”2024-04-08-hiding-data-from-apple-is-virtually-impossible-experts”,”social_title”:””,”abstract”:”Specialists are warning Apple clients that it is ‘just about not possible’ to cover their knowledge.”,”targets”:[{“categories”:[“syndications/apple-news”],”distribution”:[]},{“classes”:[“syndications/news”],”distribution”:[]}],”title”:”Hiding Knowledge From Apple Is ‘Just about Inconceivable’: Specialists”,”permalink”:”https://newcountry1039fm.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-hiding-data-from-apple-is-virtually-impossible-experts/”},”slug”:”2024-04-08-hiding-data-from-apple-is-virtually-impossible-experts”,”abstract”:{“picture”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/660c359d155a099e6a64ab51″,”title”:”Hiding Knowledge From Apple Is ‘Just about Inconceivable’: Specialists”,”description”:”Specialists are warning Apple clients that it is ‘just about not possible’ to cover their knowledge.”,”creator”:”Jason Corridor”},”pub_start”:1712603820000,”pub_until”:4115978604802,”pub_changed”:1712604170210,”subscription”:[{“tags”:[“categories/national-news”,”categories/entertainment-news”,”facets/All Sites – English”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/apple-news”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/news”]}],”exclusion”:[{“tags”:[]}],”linksData”:[]}},{“id”:”%2F6614290fd45b6c7fc665bc70″,”kind”:”PUBLISHING”,”document”:{“ref_id”:”%2F6614290fd45b6c7fc665bc70″,”kind”:”content material”,”payload”:{“amp_enabled”:true,”apple_news”:{“ref_id”:”16523e4f-bc5e-4eca-88de-0ccfd0230a8e”,”revision_id”:”AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA==”},”creator”:”Kelly Fisher”,”blocks”:[{“attributes”:{“mimetype”:”image/png”,”type”:”image”},”bucket”:”new_assets”,”caption”:””,”id”:”%2F66142a84d45b6c7fc665bc88″,”new_tab”:false,”schedule”:{},”source_credit”:”Getty Images”,”title”:””,”type”:”asset”,”url”:””,”use_caption”:false},{“html”:”u003cp>u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”42604272″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Dashau003c/strong>u003c/a> performed her country-pop anthem — known for its accompanying line dance that became a viral TikTok trend — during her debut CMT Music Awards performance on Sunday night (April 7). Fittingly, she led an energetic performers with a team of dancers to bring “Austin” to life on the Moody Center stage in Austin, Texas.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Wearing a custom leopard-print strapless gown, Dasha caught up with iHeartCountry on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet ahead of the show. The rising singer-songwriter, 24, said her performance would be “the biggest, highest-production show I’ve ever done. I just cannot tell you how happy I am to be here. I’m so excited to show everybody what I’ve got. I feel like I’m kind of like the rookie here at CMT, so here we go!”u003c/p>nnu003cp>The San Luis Obispo, California-born songstress made her CMT Awards debut while also marking her first time visiting the Texas capital. She gushed into the mic as she finished her performance on Sunday evening that it’s “my first time in Austin!” Aside from taking the stage, Dasha said on the red carpet she was looking forward to watching u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”931287″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Sam Huntu003c/strong>u003c/a> — one of her favorite songwriters — u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”40379″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Jelly Rollu003c/strong>u003c/a> and other artists perform during the show.u003c/p>nnu003cp>“It was when I was 8 years old and I wrote my first song. My dad was kind of like my first manager. So, I was 10, playing these coffee shop gigs, winery shows, all that stuff. I released my first song when I was 13. That was actually the moment, when I released…it’s all I ever wanna do with my life, and we’ve been chasing it since then, and finally it’s working out,” Dasha told iHeartCountry on the red carpet. Dasha’s latest project to release is u003cem>What Happens Now?u003c/em>, her 8-track debut country album that arrived in February and includes “Austin,” among other highlights.”It’s just been crazy with my album dropping and Austin blowing up at the same time. I’m just so happy that people get to hear my true artistry with this body of work coming out, and it’s been great.”u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”html”},{“attributes”:{“@provider”:”ohembed”,”@query”:”template”,”@url”:”https://www.iheart.com/artist/dasha-42604272/albums/what-happens-now-262011698/?embed=true&keyid=EditorialPlayer”,”author_name”:””,”author_url”:””,”height”:”300″,”html”:”u003ciframe allow=”autoplay” width=”100%” height=”300″ frameborder=”0″ style=”border: 0;” src=”https://www.iheart.com/artist/dasha-42604272/albums/what-happens-now-262011698/?embed=true&keyid=EditorialPlayer” frameborder=”0″>u003c/iframe>”,”provider_name”:”ohembed”,”thumbnail_height”:0,”thumbnail_url”:””,”thumbnail_width”:0,”title”:””,”type”:”rich”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:”100%”},”embed_type”:”rich”,”html”:”u003ciframe allow=”autoplay” width=”100%” height=”300″ frameborder=”0″ style=”border: 0;” src=”https://www.iheart.com/artist/dasha-42604272/albums/what-happens-now-262011698/?embed=true&keyid=EditorialPlayer” frameborder=”0″>u003c/iframe>”,”provider”:”ohembed”,”rendering_hint”:”default”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”embed”,”url”:”https://www.iheart.com/artist/dasha-42604272/albums/what-happens-now-262011698/?embed=true&keyid=EditorialPlayer”},{“html”:”u003cp>Other performers included host u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-05-carly-pearce-reveals-how-a-dream-led-to-ballad-about-seeing-her-ex-move-on/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Kelsea Balleriniu003c/strong>u003c/a>, Lainey Wilson, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-04-kelsea-ballerini-revamped-starry-eyed-anthem-with-added-spice/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Jason Aldeanu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Bailey Zimmermanu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Cody Johnsonu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Jelly Rollu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Keith Urbanu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Little Big Townu003c/strong>u003c/a> with u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Sugarlandu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Megan Moroneyu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>NEEDTOBREATHEu003c/strong>u003c/a> with u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Jordan Davisu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Old Dominionu003c/strong>u003c/a> with u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Megan Moroneyu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Parker McCollumu003c/strong>u003c/a> with u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Brittney Spenceru003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Sam Huntu003c/strong>u003c/a>, and u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-kelsea-ballerini-jelly-roll-revealed-among-top-6-cmt-music-award-nominees/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Trisha Yearwoodu003c/strong>u003c/a>, who was revealed as the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. Wilson also returned to the stage for an all-star tribute to late country legend u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-07-watch-lainey-wilson-tip-her-hat-to-the-country-way-of-life-in-texas/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Toby Keithu003c/strong>u003c/a>, who died earlier this year following a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Presenters included u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-03-jason-aldean-jelly-roll-others-join-cmt-awards-as-performers-presenters/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Amber Rileyu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003cstrong>Billy Bob Thornton u003c/strong>(u003cem>Landmanu003c/em>), u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-03-jason-aldean-jelly-roll-others-join-cmt-awards-as-performers-presenters/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Cody Alanu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-07-watch-lainey-wilson-tip-her-hat-to-the-country-way-of-life-in-texas/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Carly Pearceu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-03-jason-aldean-jelly-roll-others-join-cmt-awards-as-performers-presenters/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Cody Johnsonu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003cstrong>Emily Osmentu003c/strong> (u003cem>Young Sheldonu003c/em>), u003cstrong>Emma Robertsu003c/strong>, u003cstrong>Gayle Kingu003c/strong> (u003cem>CBS Morningsu003c/em>),u003cstrong> James Van Der Beek, Jane Seymour, u003c/strong>u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-03-jason-aldean-jelly-roll-others-join-cmt-awards-as-performers-presenters/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Jelly Rollu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003cstrong>Max Theriotu003c/strong> (u003cem>Fire Countryu003c/em>), u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-03-jason-aldean-jelly-roll-others-join-cmt-awards-as-performers-presenters/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Megan Moroneyu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-03-jason-aldean-jelly-roll-others-join-cmt-awards-as-performers-presenters/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Melissa Etheridgeu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-03-jason-aldean-jelly-roll-others-join-cmt-awards-as-performers-presenters/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Mickey Guytonu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003cstrong>Minnie Driveru003c/strong>, u003cstrong>Montana Jordanu003c/strong> (u003cem>Young Sheldonu003c/em>), u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-04-03-jason-aldean-jelly-roll-others-join-cmt-awards-as-performers-presenters/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Parmaleeu003c/strong>u003c/a> and u003cstrong>Paul Walter Hauseru003c/strong>, per a press release issued Wednesday (April 3).u003c/p>nnu003cp>u003ca href=”https://country.iheart.com/content/2024-04-07-2024-cmt-music-awards-see-the-full-list-of-winners/” target=”_blank”>See the list of winners hereu003c/a>.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Dasha swapped out her red carpet gown for a tall pair of boots, denim shorts and a vest to join the group of dancers on the Moody Center stage. Watch the performance again u003ca href=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWLKMwkAZLY” target=”_blank”>hereu003c/a>:u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”html”},{“attributes”:{“@provider”:”ohembed”,”@query”:”template”,”@url”:”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RWLKMwkAZLY?si=e0rQGW8qtDhWYAGY”,”author_name”:””,”author_url”:””,”height”:”315″,”html”:”u003ciframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RWLKMwkAZLY?si=e0rQGW8qtDhWYAGY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>u003c/iframe>”,”provider_name”:”ohembed”,”thumbnail_height”:0,”thumbnail_url”:””,”thumbnail_width”:0,”title”:””,”type”:”rich”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:”560″},”embed_type”:”rich”,”html”:”u003ciframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RWLKMwkAZLY?si=e0rQGW8qtDhWYAGY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>u003c/iframe>”,”provider”:”ohembed”,”rendering_hint”:”default”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”embed”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RWLKMwkAZLY?si=e0rQGW8qtDhWYAGY”}],”canonical_url”:”https://nation.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-who-is-dasha-meet-the-rising-country-pop-star-behind-a-viral-tiktok-trend/”,”cuser”:”person/ldap/1129284″,”enable_featured_widget”:true,”exclusion”:{“tags”:[]},”external_url”:””,”fb_allow_comments”:true,”featured_widget”:{“nation”:””,”id”:””,”form”:””,”related_id”:””},”feed_content_id”:””,”feed_permalink”:””,”feed_vendor”:””,”include_recommendations”:true,”include_video_monetization”:true,”is_sponsored”:false,”key phrases”:[“keywords/Dasha”,”keywords/singer-songwriter”,”keywords/performance”,”keywords/line dance”,”keywords/country-pop anthem”,”keywords/Austin”,”keywords/debut”,”keywords/leopard-print strapless gown”,”keywords/trend”,”keywords/CMT Music Awards”],”primary_image”:{“bucket”:”new_assets”,”id”:”%2F66142a84d45b6c7fc665bc88″},”primary_target”:{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/iHeartRadio”]},”publish_date”:1712597340000,”publish_end_date”:4115978604802,”publish_origin”:”manufacturers/ICTY-FL (11921)”,”seo_title”:””,”show_updated_timestamp”:false,”simplereach_enabled”:false,”slug”:”2024-04-08-who-is-dasha-meet-the-rising-country-pop-star-behind-a-viral-tiktok-trend”,”social_title”:””,”abstract”:”Dasha carried out her country-pop anthem — recognized for its accompanying line dance that turned a viral TikTok development — throughout her debut CMT Music Awards efficiency. Fittingly, she carried out “Austin” throughout her first time visiting Austin, Texas.”,”targets”:[{“categories”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“formats/COUNTRY”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“artists/Dasha (42604272)”]},{“classes”:[“syndications/apple-news”],”distribution”:[]},{“classes”:[“syndications/news”],”distribution”:[]}],”title”:”Who Is Dasha? Meet The Rising Nation-Pop Star Behind A Viral TikTok Development”,”permalink”:”https://newcountry1039fm.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-who-is-dasha-meet-the-rising-country-pop-star-behind-a-viral-tiktok-trend/”},”slug”:”2024-04-08-who-is-dasha-meet-the-rising-country-pop-star-behind-a-viral-tiktok-trend”,”abstract”:{“picture”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/66142a84d45b6c7fc665bc88″,”title”:”Who Is Dasha? Meet The Rising Nation-Pop Star Behind A Viral TikTok Development”,”description”:”Dasha carried out her country-pop anthem — recognized for its accompanying line dance that turned a viral TikTok development — throughout her debut CMT Music Awards efficiency. Fittingly, she carried out “Austin” throughout her first time visiting Austin, Texas.”,”creator”:”Kelly Fisher”},”pub_start”:1712597340000,”pub_until”:4115978604802,”pub_changed”:1712597886990,”subscription”:[{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/iHeartRadio”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”formats/COUNTRY”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”artists/Dasha (42604272)”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/apple-news”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/news”]}],”exclusion”:[{“tags”:[]}],”linksData”:[]}},{“id”:”%2F6614101c3de239dbab40e09d”,”kind”:”PUBLISHING”,”document”:{“ref_id”:”%2F6614101c3de239dbab40e09d”,”kind”:”content material”,”payload”:{“amp_enabled”:true,”apple_news”:{“ref_id”:”72023bcc-4963-4d0f-af4b-d9d581e4ea01″,”revision_id”:”AAAAAAAAAAD//////////w==”},”creator”:”Hannah DeRuyter”,”blocks”:[{“attributes”:{“mimetype”:”image/png”,”type”:”image”},”bucket”:”new_assets”,”caption”:””,”id”:”%2F661414bc3de239dbab40e0aa”,”new_tab”:false,”schedule”:{},”source_credit”:””,”title”:””,”type”:”asset”,”url”:””,”use_caption”:false},{“html”:”u003cp>The u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/iheartcountry-festival/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>2024 iHeartCountry Festivalu003c/strong>u003c/a>u003cstrong> u003c/strong>Presented by Captial One is returning to Austin, Texas on May 4th, and some of country’s biggest stars are set to hit the stage, and one lucky fan will get the chance to experience the weekend as a VIP! u003c/p>nnu003cp>iHeartRadio is teaming up with u003ca href=”https://www.straighttalk.com/” target=”_blank”>Straight Talk Wirelessu003c/a> to send one lucky winner and a friend to the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival where they will experience an exclusive backstage hangout alongside the iconic, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”33498″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Lady Au003c/strong>u003c/a>! The winner will also receive two tickets to the festival, two round-trip airfare tickets, and a two-night hotel stay for the weekend. u003c/p>nnu003cp>To enter to win and find out more details about the contest, click u003ca href=”https://news.iheart.com/promotions/straight-talk-vip-flyaway-1649338/” target=”_blank”>HEREu003c/a>.u003c/p>nnu003cp>This year’s iHeartCountry Festival includes performances from u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”369639″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Jason Aldeanu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”40379″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Jelly Rollu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”30078341″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Old Dominionu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”33498″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Lady Au003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”899600″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Riley Greenu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”624648″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Ashley McBrydeu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”930485″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Brothers Osborneu003c/strong>u003c/a>, and u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”390102″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Walker Hayesu003c/strong>u003c/a>. And the show will once again be hosted by iHeartRadio’s nationally syndicated top on-air personality, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”PODCAST” data-catalog-id=”25100459″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Bobby Bonesu003c/strong>u003c/a>.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Fans across the country can tune in and stream the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival, as iHeartRadio Country music radio stations across the country will broadcast the event in their local markets, as well as on the free iHeartRadio app and u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>iHeartRadio.comu003c/strong>u003c/a>, on Saturday, May 4th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are available to the general public now. For more information visit u003ca href=”https://www.iheartradio.com/countryfestival” target=”_blank”>u003cu>u003cstrong>iHeartRadio.com/countryfestivalu003c/strong>u003c/u>u003c/a>.u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”html”}],”canonical_url”:”https://nation.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-how-you-can-win-a-vip-trip-to-the-2024-iheartcountry-festival/”,”cuser”:”person/ldap/1130646″,”enable_featured_widget”:true,”exclusion”:{“tags”:[]},”external_url”:””,”fb_allow_comments”:true,”featured_widget”:{“nation”:””,”id”:””,”form”:””,”related_id”:””},”feed_content_id”:””,”feed_permalink”:””,”feed_vendor”:””,”include_recommendations”:true,”include_video_monetization”:true,”is_sponsored”:false,”key phrases”:[“keywords/iHeartCountry Festival”],”primary_image”:{“bucket”:”new_assets”,”id”:”%2F661414a53de239dbab40e0a8″},”primary_target”:{“classes”:[],”distribution”:[“brands/iHeartRadio”,”brands/iHeartCountry Trending”,”brands/iHeartCountry Festival (57643)”]},”publish_date”:1712593860000,”publish_end_date”:4115978604802,”publish_origin”:”manufacturers/ICTY-FL (11921)”,”seo_title”:””,”show_updated_timestamp”:false,”simplereach_enabled”:false,”slug”:”2024-04-08-how-you-can-win-a-vip-trip-to-the-2024-iheartcountry-festival”,”social_title”:””,”abstract”:”Here is how one can spend a weekend in Austin, Texas as a VIP on the 2024 iHeartCountry Pageant! “,”targets”:[{“categories”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“formats/COUNTRY”]},{“classes”:[“syndications/apple-news”],”distribution”:[]},{“classes”:[“syndications/news”],”distribution”:[]}],”title”:”How You Can Win A VIP Journey To The 2024 iHeartCountry Pageant”,”permalink”:”https://newcountry1039fm.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-how-you-can-win-a-vip-trip-to-the-2024-iheartcountry-festival/”},”slug”:”2024-04-08-how-you-can-win-a-vip-trip-to-the-2024-iheartcountry-festival”,”abstract”:{“picture”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/661414a53de239dbab40e0a8″,”title”:”How You Can Win A VIP Journey To The 2024 iHeartCountry Pageant”,”description”:”Here is how one can spend a weekend in Austin, Texas as a VIP on the 2024 iHeartCountry Pageant! “,”creator”:”Hannah DeRuyter”},”pub_start”:1712593860000,”pub_until”:4115978604802,”pub_changed”:1712594530314,”subscription”:[{“tags”:[“brands/iHeartRadio”,”brands/iHeartCountry Trending”,”brands/iHeartCountry Festival (57643)”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”formats/COUNTRY”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/apple-news”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/news”]}],”exclusion”:[{“tags”:[]}],”linksData”:[]}},{“id”:”%2F6614176bd45b6c7fc665bc17″,”kind”:”PUBLISHING”,”document”:{“ref_id”:”%2F6614176bd45b6c7fc665bc17″,”kind”:”content material”,”payload”:{“amp_enabled”:true,”apple_news”:{“ref_id”:”066686a6-7495-4eac-8124-bfd601b3659e”,”revision_id”:”AAAAAAAAAAD//////////w==”},”creator”:”Kelly Fisher”,”blocks”:[{“attributes”:{“mimetype”:”image/png”,”type”:”image”},”bucket”:”new_assets”,”caption”:””,”id”:”%2F661418b0d45b6c7fc665bc25″,”new_tab”:false,”schedule”:{},”source_credit”:”Getty Images”,”title”:””,”type”:”asset”,”url”:””,”use_caption”:false},{“html”:”u003cp>u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”732614″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Dylan Scottu003c/strong>u003c/a> paid tribute to a late country star by delivering his own rendition of a 1980s ballad during the latest episode of u003cem>God’s Countryu003c/em>. Scott appeared as a guest on the podcast, hosted by u003cstrong>Danu003c/strong> and u003cstrong>Reid Isbellu003c/strong>. That’s where he “straight up took the guitar out of Dan’s hands,” the brothers said as they shared the u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”121099″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Keith Whitleyu003c/strong>u003c/a> cover on Instagram.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Scott performed Whitley’s “Miami, My Amy,” a ballad that the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee released in 1985. It was one of Whitley’s biggest hits of his career, in addition to “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” “I’m No Stranger to the Rain,” “When You Say Nothing at All,” “Somebody’s Doin’ Me Right,” and many others. The Kentucky-born singer-songwriter died in 1989. Scott performed Whitley's "Miami, My Amy," a ballad that the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee released in 1985. It was one of Whitley's biggest hits of his career, in addition to "Don't Close Your Eyes," "I'm No Stranger to the Rain," "When You Say Nothing at All," "Somebody's Doin' Me Right," and many others. The Kentucky-born singer-songwriter died in 1989. He was 34.

[Instagram post showing Dylan Scott's performance] line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank”> u003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”> u003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”> u003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”>View this post on Instagramu003c/div>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>u003cdiv> u003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”> u003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;”> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003c/a>u003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5QkrdhuRN2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;” target=”_blank”>A post shared by God’s Country Podcast (@thegodscountrypodcast)u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/div>u003c/blockquote>”,”provider_name”:”Instagram”,”provider_url”:”https://www.instagram.com/”,”thumbnail_height”:1137,”thumbnail_url”:”https://scontent.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.29350-15/435100051_3814138685578365_2516341339195048469_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_e35_p640x640_sh0.08&_nc_ht=scontent.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=109&_nc_ohc=_1G48lTLZxoAb57SXJB&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfDFU_eyAMt1bjrpayyNUc-rOr3_iiCjVUDauKmM2lRV-g&oe=66148B78&_nc_sid=cc8940″,”thumbnail_width”:640,”title”:””,”type”:”rich”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:658},”embed_type”:”rich”,”html”:”u003cblockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5QkrdhuRN2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>u003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5QkrdhuRN2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank”> u003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”> u003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”> u003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”>View this post on Instagramu003c/div>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>u003cdiv> u003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”> u003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;”> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;”>u003c/div> u003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;”>u003c/div>u003c/div>u003c/a>u003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5QkrdhuRN2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;” target=”_blank”>A post shared by God’s Country Podcast (@thegodscountrypodcast)u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/div>u003c/blockquote>”,”provider”:”Instagram”,”rendering_hint”:”default”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”embed”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/p/C5QkrdhuRN2/?hl=en”},{“html”:”u003cblockquote>“This week in God’s Country, Dan and Reid are joined by Dylan Scott to talk about how incredible Dylan smells, and how stretching in your mid 30s is a requirement. Dylan admits that he recently got a perm and Dan references a Facebook meme you’ve probably seen a million times that he hopes gives listeners a little motivation. "This week in God's Country, Dan and Reid are joined by Dylan Scott to talk about how incredible Dylan smells, and how stretching in your mid 30s is a requirement. Dylan admits that he recently got a perm and Dan references a Facebook meme you've probably seen a million times that he hopes gives listeners a little motivation. Dylan performs his rendition of 'Miami, My Amy' to close out the episode." Guests appearing on the show so far include u003ca href=”https://country.iheart.com/content/2024-01-25-hardy-delivers-haunting-ghost-stores-hunting-tales-more-gods-country/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>HARDYu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-03-04-jordan-davis-teams-up-with-his-brother-to-pay-tribute-to-a-90s-country-icon/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Dustin Lynchu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-03-04-jordan-davis-teams-up-with-his-brother-to-pay-tribute-to-a-90s-country-icon/” target=”_blank”>u003cstrong>Colbie Caillatu003c/strong>u003c/a> and others.u003c/p>nnu003cp>“One of our favorite things about country music has always been how intertwined it is with the outdoors,” u003ca href=”https://country.iheart.com/content/2024-01-16-gods-country-brothers-debut-podcast-about-country-music-outdoor-living/” target=”_blank”>Dan and Reid Isbell said in a statement when u003c/a>u003ca href=”https://country.iheart.com/content/2024-01-16-gods-country-brothers-debut-podcast-about-country-music-outdoor-living/” target=”_self”>u003cem>God’s Countryu003c/em>u003c/a>u003ca href=”https://country.iheart.com/content/2024-01-16-gods-country-brothers-debut-podcast-about-country-music-outdoor-living/” target=”_blank”> launchedu003c/a>. They hope to “bring the outdoor enthusiast or country music lover an up close and personal look into the minds of some of the best songwriters and artists of the genre — a place where they can be honest about struggles, relationships, their connection to the outdoors, the music business, family, whatever they feel comfortable talking about. We can’t wait to see where this partnership will lead and who this podcast will reach.”u003c/p>nnu003cp>The iHeartPodcasts/MeatEater show is available anywhere you listen to podcasts, including in the iHeartRadio app. Select country stations will broadcast the show between 7-11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday evenings. u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-gods-country-136666914/” target=”_blank”>u003cu>Find God’s Country hereu003c/u>u003c/a>.u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”html”}],”canonical_url”:”https://nation.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-watch-dylan-scott-pay-tribute-to-late-country-icon-with-breathtaking-cover/”,”cuser”:”person/ldap/1129284″,”enable_featured_widget”:true,”exclusion”:{“tags”:[]},”external_url”:””,”fb_allow_comments”:true,”featured_widget”:{“nation”:””,”id”:””,”form”:””,”related_id”:””},”feed_content_id”:””,”feed_permalink”:””,”feed_vendor”:””,”include_recommendations”:true,”include_video_monetization”:true,”is_sponsored”:false,”key phrases”:[“keywords/Dylan Scott”,”keywords/God’s Country”,”keywords/Miami, My Amy”,”keywords/rendition”,”keywords/ballad”,”keywords/episode”,”keywords/Keith Whitley”,”keywords/tribute”,”keywords/country star”,”keywords/Dan”],”primary_image”:{“bucket”:”new_assets”,”id”:”%2F661418b0d45b6c7fc665bc25″},”primary_target”:{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/iHeartRadio”]},”publish_date”:1712592780000,”publish_end_date”:4115978604802,”publish_origin”:”manufacturers/ICTY-FL (11921)”,”seo_title”:””,”show_updated_timestamp”:false,”simplereach_enabled”:false,”slug”:”2024-04-08-watch-dylan-scott-pay-tribute-to-late-country-icon-with-breathtaking-cover”,”social_title”:””,”abstract”:”Dylan Scott lined a Eighties basic when he appeared as a visitor on the ‘God’s Nation’ podcast.”,”targets”:[{“categories”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“formats/COUNTRY”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“artists/Dylan Scott (732614)”]},{“classes”:[“syndications/apple-news”],”distribution”:[]},{“classes”:[“syndications/news”],”distribution”:[]}],”title”:”Watch Dylan Scott Pay Tribute To Late Nation Icon With Breathtaking Cowl”,”permalink”:”https://newcountry1039fm.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-watch-dylan-scott-pay-tribute-to-late-country-icon-with-breathtaking-cover/”},”slug”:”2024-04-08-watch-dylan-scott-pay-tribute-to-late-country-icon-with-breathtaking-cover”,”abstract”:{“picture”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/661418b0d45b6c7fc665bc25″,”title”:”Watch Dylan Scott Pay Tribute To Late Nation Icon With Breathtaking Cowl”,”description”:”Dylan Scott lined a Eighties basic when he appeared as a visitor on the ‘God’s Nation’ podcast.”,”creator”:”Kelly Fisher”},”pub_start”:1712592780000,”pub_until”:4115978604802,”pub_changed”:1712593176317,”subscription”:[{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/iHeartRadio”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”formats/COUNTRY”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”artists/Dylan Scott (732614)”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/apple-news”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/news”]}],”exclusion”:[{“tags”:[]}],”linksData”:[]}},{“id”:”%2F6613e482d45b6c7fc665bbe9″,”kind”:”PUBLISHING”,”document”:{“ref_id”:”%2F6613e482d45b6c7fc665bbe9″,”kind”:”content material”,”payload”:{“amp_enabled”:true,”apple_news”:{“ref_id”:”79d9e1fd-357b-416c-a404-a6aaecb5dd1b”,”revision_id”:”AAAAAAAAAAD//////////w==”},”creator”:”Kelly Fisher”,”blocks”:[{“attributes”:{“mimetype”:”image/png”,”type”:”image”},”bucket”:”new_assets”,”caption”:””,”id”:”%2F6613e5f6d45b6c7fc665bc14″,”new_tab”:false,”schedule”:{},”source_credit”:”Getty Images”,”title”:””,”type”:”asset”,”url”:””,”use_caption”:false},{“html”:”u003cp>u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”30731053″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Morgan Wallenu003c/strong>u003c/a> was reportedly arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”34173″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Eric Churchu003c/strong>u003c/a>’s newly-opened bar in Lower Broadway in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.u003c/p>nnu003cp>The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday night (April 7). Two Metro Nashville Police Department officers were standing in front of Church’s six-story bar, Chief’s, which hosted its grand opening on Friday (April 5), when they observed a chair falling from above them and hitting the street approximately three feet in front of them. Bar staff and other witnesses reportedly observed Wallen, 30, “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” and “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward.” Officers also reviewed security camera footage, which apparently confirmed Wallen threw the chair, per an arrest affidavit. The country star was released hours after he was booked into jail early Monday morning (April 8).u003c/p>nnu003cp>Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law said in a statement to Nashville, Tennessee-based u003ca href=”https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/country-singer-morgan-wallen-arrested-in-nashville-after-throwing-chair-from-bar-rooftop-docs/” target=”_blank”>u003cem>WKRNu003c/em>u003c/a> and other local news outlets: “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”u003c/p>nnu003cp>Davidson County Criminal Court records show Wallen is scheduled to appear in court the morning of May 3. No injuries were reported following the incident.u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”html”}],”canonical_url”:”https://nation.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-morgan-wallen-arrested-after-allegedly-throwing-chair-from-rooftop-bar/”,”cuser”:”person/ldap/1129284″,”enable_featured_widget”:true,”exclusion”:{“tags”:[]},”external_url”:””,”fb_allow_comments”:true,”featured_widget”:{“nation”:””,”id”:””,”form”:””,”related_id”:””},”feed_content_id”:””,”feed_permalink”:””,”feed_vendor”:””,”include_recommendations”:true,”include_video_monetization”:true,”is_sponsored”:false,”key phrases”:[“keywords/Morgan Wallen”,”keywords/endangerment”,”keywords/conduct”,”keywords/officers”,”keywords/chair”,”keywords/Church”,”keywords/bar”,”keywords/rooftop”,”keywords/Downtown Nashville”,”keywords/Eric Church”],”primary_image”:{“bucket”:”new_assets”,”id”:”%2F6613e5f6d45b6c7fc665bc14″},”primary_target”:{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/iHeartRadio”]},”publish_date”:1712579820000,”publish_end_date”:4115978604802,”publish_origin”:”manufacturers/ICTY-FL (11921)”,”seo_title”:””,”show_updated_timestamp”:false,”simplereach_enabled”:false,”slug”:”2024-04-08-morgan-wallen-arrested-after-allegedly-throwing-chair-from-rooftop-bar”,”social_title”:”Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Bar Rooftop In Downtown Nashville”,”abstract”:”Morgan Wallen, 30, was reportedly arrested after allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of Eric Church’s newly-opened bar in Decrease Broadway in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.”,”targets”:[{“categories”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“formats/COUNTRY”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“artists/Morgan Wallen (30731053)”]},{“classes”:[“syndications/apple-news”],”distribution”:[]},{“classes”:[“syndications/news”],”distribution”:[]}],”title”:”Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Rooftop Bar”,”permalink”:”https://newcountry1039fm.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-08-morgan-wallen-arrested-after-allegedly-throwing-chair-from-rooftop-bar/”},”slug”:”2024-04-08-morgan-wallen-arrested-after-allegedly-throwing-chair-from-rooftop-bar”,”abstract”:{“picture”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/6613e5f6d45b6c7fc665bc14″,”title”:”Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Rooftop Bar”,”description”:”Morgan Wallen, 30, was reportedly arrested after allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of Eric Church’s newly-opened bar in Decrease Broadway in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.”,”creator”:”Kelly Fisher”},”pub_start”:1712579820000,”pub_until”:4115978604802,”pub_changed”:1712580171395,”subscription”:[{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/iHeartRadio”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”formats/COUNTRY”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”artists/Morgan Wallen (30731053)”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/apple-news”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/news”]}],”exclusion”:[{“tags”:[]}],”linksData”:[]}},{“id”:”%2F66105a68288247f340024e4e”,”kind”:”PUBLISHING”,”document”:{“ref_id”:”%2F66105a68288247f340024e4e”,”kind”:”content material”,”payload”:{“amp_enabled”:true,”apple_news”:{“ref_id”:”09dda295-e954-4c6d-ae99-71b366ff566f”,”revision_id”:”AAAAAAAAAAD//////////w==”},”creator”:”Sarah Tate”,”blocks”:[{“attributes”:{“mimetype”:”image/jpeg”,”type”:”image”},”bucket”:”new_assets”,”caption”:””,”id”:”%2F66136d532e1a08dfc692e2c2″,”new_tab”:false,”schedule”:{},”source_credit”:”Getty Images”,”title”:””,”type”:”asset”,”url”:””,”use_caption”:false},{“html”:”u003cp>u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”40379″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Jelly Rollu003c/strong>u003c/a> brought down the house while closing out u003ca href=”https://country.iheart.com/content/2024-04-07-2024-cmt-music-awards-see-the-full-list-of-winners/” target=”_blank”>the 2024 CMT Music Awardsu003c/a> on Sunday (April 7) with a red-hot performance. u003c/p>nnu003cp>As smoke filled the air and red lights lined the stage, adding an eerie and intriguing atmosphere, Jelly Roll stared directly into the camera as he brought his trademark passion to an incredible performance of “Halfway to Hell,” the opening track from his 2023 album u003cem>Whitsitt Chapelu003c/em>. u003c/p>nnu003cp>u003ca href=”https://country.iheart.com/content/2024-04-01-jelly-roll-delivers-emotional-speech-after-reuniting-with-lainey-wilson/” target=”_blank”>The “Save Me” fan-favorite singeru003c/a> got the entire audience on their feet, moving through the crowd as he made his way to a smaller stage to end his performance, making good on his previous promise to burn down the stage as bursts of flames lit up the stage as he wonders whether he is “halfway to heaven or hell.”u003c/p>nnu003cp>Jelly Roll won big throughout the night, including taking home the trophy for Video of the Year. In his acceptance speech, he praised the other finalists for the award, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”368890″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Cody Johnsonu003c/strong>u003c/a> and u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”30601760″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Kelsea Balleriniu003c/strong>u003c/a>, gave a sweet shoutout to his wife u003cstrong>Bunny XOu003c/strong>, and joked to u003cem>CBS Morningsu003c/em> host u003cstrong>Gayle Kingu003c/strong> that he’s “gonna be a little late in the morning” for their interview as he’s “gonna party, y’all.”u003c/p>nnu003cp>Following Jelly Roll’s notable appearance at last year’s show — in which he was the winningest artist with three trophies and performed in his first major award show — he was also one of the most nominated artists at the 2024 show, including one of the finalists for Video of the Year for “Need A Favor.” He also received nods for Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. u003c/p>nnu003cp>Jelly Roll was recently confirmed in the star-studded lineup of the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival, set for May 4 in Austin, Texas. The lineup also includes u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”30078341″ data-catalog-related-id=””>Old Dominionu003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”369639″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Jason Aldeanu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”33498″ data-catalog-related-id=””>Lady Au003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”899600″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Riley Greenu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”624648″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Ashley McBrydeu003c/strong>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”930485″ data-catalog-related-id=””>Brothers Osborneu003c/a>, and u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”390102″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Walker Haysu003c/strong>u003c/a>. The show will be hosted by iHeartRadio’s u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”PODCAST” data-catalog-id=”25100459″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Bobby Bonesu003c/strong>u003c/a>. Fans across the country can tune in and stream the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival, as iHeartRadio Country music stations across the country will broadcast the event in their local markets, as well as on the free iHeartRadio app and u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/” target=”_blank”>iHeartRadio.com,u003c/a> on Saturday, May 4th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are available to the general public now. For more information visit u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/iheartcountry-festival/” target=”_blank”>iHeartRadio.com/countryfestivalu003c/a>.u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”type”:”html”}],”canonical_url”:”https://nation.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-07-jelly-roll-takes-the-cmt-awards-halfway-to-hell-with-red-hot-performance/”,”cuser”:”person/ldap/1129327″,”enable_featured_widget”:true,”exclusion”:{“tags”:[]},”external_url”:””,”fb_allow_comments”:true,”featured_widget”:{“nation”:””,”id”:””,”form”:””,”related_id”:””},”feed_content_id”:””,”feed_permalink”:””,”feed_vendor”:””,”include_recommendations”:true,”include_video_monetization”:true,”is_sponsored”:false,”key phrases”:[“keywords/Jelly Roll”,”keywords/performance”,”keywords/CMT Music Awards”],”primary_image”:{“bucket”:”new_assets”,”id”:”%2F66136d532e1a08dfc692e2c2″},”primary_target”:{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“formats/COUNTRY”]},”publish_date”:1712548860000,”publish_end_date”:4115978604802,”publish_origin”:”manufacturers/ICTY-FL (11921)”,”seo_title”:””,”show_updated_timestamp”:false,”simplereach_enabled”:false,”slug”:”2024-04-07-jelly-roll-takes-the-cmt-awards-halfway-to-hell-with-red-hot-performance”,”social_title”:””,”abstract”:”The “Want A Favor” singer additionally received huge on the 2024 CMT Music Awards.”,”targets”:[{“categories”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“artists/Jelly Roll (40379)”]},{“classes”:[“syndications/apple-news”],”distribution”:[]},{“classes”:[“syndications/news”],”distribution”:[]}],”title”:”Jelly Roll Takes The CMT Awards ‘Midway To Hell’ With Purple-Scorching Efficiency”,”permalink”:”https://newcountry1039fm.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-07-jelly-roll-takes-the-cmt-awards-halfway-to-hell-with-red-hot-performance/”},”slug”:”2024-04-07-jelly-roll-takes-the-cmt-awards-halfway-to-hell-with-red-hot-performance”,”abstract”:{“picture”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/66136d532e1a08dfc692e2c2″,”title”:”Jelly Roll Takes The CMT Awards ‘Midway To Hell’ With Purple-Scorching Efficiency”,”description”:”The “Want A Favor” singer additionally received huge on the 2024 CMT Music Awards.”,”creator”:”Sarah Tate”},”pub_start”:1712548860000,”pub_until”:4115978604802,”pub_changed”:1712549269955,”subscription”:[{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”formats/COUNTRY”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”artists/Jelly Roll (40379)”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/apple-news”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/news”]}],”exclusion”:[{“tags”:[]}],”linksData”:[]}},{“id”:”%2F66105b751f4e2705c5a6cc2e”,”kind”:”PUBLISHING”,”document”:{“ref_id”:”%2F66105b751f4e2705c5a6cc2e”,”kind”:”content material”,”payload”:{“amp_enabled”:true,”apple_news”:{“ref_id”:”fbfe6bbe-b8e4-468e-b323-5bf7b5c11c16″,”revision_id”:”AAAAAAAAAAD//////////w==”},”creator”:”Sarah Tate”,”blocks”:[{“attributes”:{“mimetype”:”image/jpeg”,”type”:”image”},”bucket”:”new_assets”,”caption”:””,”id”:”%2F661363dc83b26c49febd9fcd”,”new_tab”:false,”schedule”:{},”source_credit”:”Getty Images”,”title”:””,”type”:”asset”,”url”:””,”use_caption”:false},{“html”:”u003cp>u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”30078341″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Old Dominionu003c/strong>u003c/a> and u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”35764910″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Megan Moroneyu003c/strong>u003c/a> brought u003ca href=”https://country.iheart.com/content/2023-10-11-how-old-dominion-told-a-powerful-heartache-story-with-megan-moroney/” target=”_blank”>their heartache collaboration “Can’t Break Up Now”u003c/a> to the 2024 CMT Music Awards stage for a memorable performance.u003c/p>nnu003cp>Taking the stage at the University of Texas Tower on Sunday (April 7), Moroney and Old Dominion treated the gathered crowd to their collab from the group’s latest album u003cem>Memory Laneu003c/em>, a song that has resonated with so many fans so much that it was even nominated during the night for Collaborative Video of the Year. u003c/p>nnu003cp>Moronoy and Old Dominion lead singer u003cstrong>Matthew Ramseyu003c/strong> sounded incredible together throughout the rocking performance as they sang about how the shared history of a relationship makes them want to ensure it works out as they have “come too far and [are] in too deep.”u003c/p>nnu003cp>The music was paired properly with eye-catching visuals as vivid lights pulse on the beat, lighting up the night time sky in the course of the outside efficiency. u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”kind”:”html”},{“attributes”:{“@supplier”:”Twitter”,”@question”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?format=json&omit_script=true&omitscript=true&url=httpspercent3Apercent2Fpercent2Ftwitter.compercent2FCMTpercent2Fstatuspercent2F1777160437080977905″,”@url”:”https://twitter.com/CMT/standing/1777160437080977905″,”author_name”:”CMT”,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/CMT”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”top”:null,”html”:”u003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>u003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>OBSESSED with u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/OldDominion?ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfw”>@OldDominionu003c/a> & u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/_megmoroney?ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfw”>@_megmoroneyu003c/a>’s u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/CMTAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfw”>#CMTAwardsu003c/a> efficiency of “Cannot Break Up Now” 💛 u003ca href=”https://t.co/JkLezrjma8″>pic.twitter.com/JkLezrjma8u003c/a>u003c/p>— CMT (@CMT) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/CMT/standing/1777160437080977905?ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfw”>April 8, 2024u003c/a>u003c/blockquote>nn”,”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_height”:0,”thumbnail_url”:””,”thumbnail_width”:0,”title”:””,”kind”:”wealthy”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/CMT/standing/1777160437080977905″,”model”:”1.0″,”width”:550},”embed_type”:”wealthy”,”html”:”u003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>u003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>OBSESSED with u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/OldDominion?ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfw”>@OldDominionu003c/a> & u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/_megmoroney?ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfw”>@_megmoroneyu003c/a>’s u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/CMTAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfw”>#CMTAwardsu003c/a> efficiency of “Cannot Break Up Now” 💛 u003ca href=”https://t.co/JkLezrjma8″>pic.twitter.com/JkLezrjma8u003c/a>u003c/p>— CMT (@CMT) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/CMT/standing/1777160437080977905?ref_src=twsrcpercent5Etfw”>April 8, 2024u003c/a>u003c/blockquote>nn”,”supplier”:”Twitter”,”rendering_hint”:”default”,”schedule”:{},”kind”:”embed”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/CMT/standing/1777160437080977905″},{“html”:”u003cp>Earlier within the night time, Moroney u003ca href=”https://nation.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-07-megan-moroney-makes-cmt-main-stage-debut-with-brand-new-breakup-anthem/?” goal=”_blank”>made her CMT Most important State debutu003c/a> to carry out her new breakup anthem “No Caller ID” for the primary time ever on tv, commanding the stage solo simply her and her guitar. u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”kind”:”html”},{“attributes”:{“mimetype”:”picture/jpeg”,”kind”:”picture”},”bucket”:”new_assets”,”caption”:”AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 07: On this picture launched on April 07, 2024 Matthew Ramsey, Whit Sellers, Brad Tursi and Geoff Sprung of Outdated Dominion carry out with Megan Moroney on the 2024 CMT Music Awards on the College of Texas Tower on April 3, 2024 in Austi”,”id”:”%2F6613640483b26c49febd9fd0″,”new_tab”:false,”schedule”:{},”source_credit”:”Getty Photographs”,”title”:”2024 CMT Music Awards – Present”,”kind”:”asset”,”url”:””,”use_caption”:false},{“html”:”u003cp>Outdated Dominion was just lately confirmed within the star-studded lineup of the 2024 iHeartCountry Pageant, set for Might 4 in Austin, Texas. The lineup additionally contains u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”40379″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Jelly Rollu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”369639″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Jason Aldeanu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”33498″ data-catalog-related-id=””>Girl Au003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”899600″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Riley Greenu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”624648″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Ashley McBrydeu003c/robust>u003c/a>, u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”930485″ data-catalog-related-id=””>Brothers Osborneu003c/a>, and u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”ARTIST” data-catalog-id=”390102″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Walker Haysu003c/robust>u003c/a>. The present will likely be hosted by iHeartRadio’s u003ca href=”” data-catalog-kind=”PODCAST” data-catalog-id=”25100459″ data-catalog-related-id=””>u003cstrong>Bobby Bonesu003c/robust>u003c/a>. Followers throughout the nation can tune in and stream the 2024 iHeartCountry Pageant, as iHeartRadio Nation music stations throughout the nation will broadcast the occasion of their native markets, in addition to on the free iHeartRadio app and u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/” goal=”_blank”>iHeartRadio.com,u003c/a> on Saturday, Might 4th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets can be found to most people now. For extra info go to u003ca href=”https://www.iheart.com/iheartcountry-festival/” goal=”_blank”>iHeartRadio.com/countryfestivalu003c/a>.u003c/p>nn”,”schedule”:{},”kind”:”html”}],”canonical_url”:”https://nation.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-07-old-dominion-megan-moroney-prove-why-they-cant-break-up-n/”,”cuser”:”person/ldap/1129327″,”enable_featured_widget”:true,”exclusion”:{“tags”:[]},”external_url”:””,”fb_allow_comments”:true,”featured_widget”:{“nation”:””,”id”:””,”form”:””,”related_id”:””},”feed_content_id”:””,”feed_permalink”:””,”feed_vendor”:””,”include_recommendations”:true,”include_video_monetization”:true,”is_sponsored”:false,”key phrases”:[“keywords/Megan Moroney”,”keywords/CMT Music Awards”,”keywords/Can’t Break Up Now”,”keywords/Old Dominion”],”primary_image”:{“bucket”:”new_assets”,”id”:”%2F661363dc83b26c49febd9fcd”},”primary_target”:{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“formats/COUNTRY”]},”publish_date”:1712547300000,”publish_end_date”:4115978604802,”publish_origin”:”manufacturers/ICTY-FL (11921)”,”seo_title”:””,”show_updated_timestamp”:false,”simplereach_enabled”:false,”slug”:”2024-04-07-old-dominion-megan-moroney-prove-why-they-cant-break-up-n”,”social_title”:””,”abstract”:”The “Reminiscence Lane” group and “No Caller ID” singer gave a commanding efficiency on the 2024 CMT Music Awards.”,”targets”:[{“categories”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“classes”:[“categories/music-news”],”distribution”:[“artists/Old Dominion (30078341)”,”artists/Megan Moroney (35764910)”]},{“classes”:[“syndications/apple-news”],”distribution”:[]},{“classes”:[“syndications/news”],”distribution”:[]}],”title”:”Outdated Dominion & Megan Moroney Show Why They ‘Cannot Break Up Now'”,”permalink”:”https://newcountry1039fm.iheart.com/content material/2024-04-07-old-dominion-megan-moroney-prove-why-they-cant-break-up-n/”},”slug”:”2024-04-07-old-dominion-megan-moroney-prove-why-they-cant-break-up-n”,”abstract”:{“picture”:”https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/661363dc83b26c49febd9fcd”,”title”:”Outdated Dominion & Megan Moroney Show Why They ‘Cannot Break Up Now'”,”description”:”The “Reminiscence Lane” group and “No Caller ID” singer gave a commanding efficiency on the 2024 CMT Music Awards.”,”creator”:”Sarah Tate”},”pub_start”:1712547300000,”pub_until”:4115978604802,”pub_changed”:1712547697301,”subscription”:[{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”formats/COUNTRY”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”brands/ICTY-FL (11921)”]},{“tags”:[“categories/music-news”,”artists/Old Dominion (30078341)”,”artists/Megan Moroney (35764910)”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/apple-news”]},{“tags”:[“syndications/news”]}],”exclusion”:[{“tags”:[]}],”linksData”:[]}}],”resume”:{“id”:”ID:editorial-feed-whatwhere”,”context”:{“u003clocale>”:”en-US”},”dimension”:12,”from”:”eyJza2lwIjoxMiwiY3Vyc29ycyI6eyJkYVNMVyI6ImV5SnNhVzFwZENJNk1Td2liMlptYzJWMElqb3hNWDA9In0sImVuZHMiOnsicmRndzQiOi0xLCI3VEtvVSI6MH19″,”scopes”:null}}},{“id”:”advert:bottom-leaderboard”,”area”:”advert:bottom-leaderboard”,”kind”:”advert”,”ordinal”:0,”worth”:{“ad_split”:0,”place”:”3306″},”tags”:[],”schedule”:null}]},”statusCode”:200,”tagsSet”:[“display-hints/show-player-toast”]},”gadget”:{“_userAgent”:”Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/107.0.0.0 Safari/537.36″,”_navigator”:null,”enableHeaderSearch”:null},”participant”:{“loaded”:false,”externalAction”:{“_subscriptions”:[{“isOnce”:false,”isExecuted”:false}]},”overrideConfig”:null,”defaultId”:null,”overrideId”:null,”prepared”:false,”playback”:false,”inProgress”:false,”iframeUrl”:””}}