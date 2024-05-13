The best NHL playoff record, longest winning streak – NBC New York

The New York Rangers’ good postseason is not any extra.

The Presidents’ Trophy winners suffered their first lack of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday evening, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in Sport 4 of their second-round collection.

The Rangers began the postseason with seven straight wins, sweeping the Washington Capitals in Spherical 1 earlier than leaping out to a 3-0 collection lead over the Canes within the convention semifinals. New York tied a franchise report for greatest begin to a postseason, turning into simply the 12th team in NHL history to open the playoffs 7-0.

The Rangers finally fell in need of matching the NHL information for greatest begin to the playoffs and longest successful streak in a single postseason. However they may nonetheless make NHL historical past with their playoff report…

Has a crew ever swept the NHL playoffs?

Because the NHL playoffs moved to 4 best-of-seven rounds in 1987, no crew has gone unbeaten en path to a Stanley Cup championship.

What is the report for wins to start out the NHL playoffs?

The very best begin to a postseason got here in 1985, when the Cup-winning Edmonton Oilers gained 9 straight.

The Detroit Purple Wings in 1952 and the Montreal Canadiens in 1960 each began 8-0, however their streaks got here to an finish as a result of, on the time, that was sufficient to earn them a championship. The St. Louis Blues additionally began 8-0 within the 1969 playoffs earlier than being swept by Montreal within the Stanley Cup Last.

What is the longest successful streak within the NHL playoffs?

The Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins each gained a report 11 straight video games throughout the 1992 playoffs. The 2 golf equipment met within the Stanley Cup Last, the place Pittsburgh swept Chicago. The Canadiens additionally ripped off 11 straight playoff victories in 1993 throughout their title run.

The 1970 Cup-winning Boston Bruins are the one different crew with a successful streak of a minimum of 10 video games in a single postseason.

The longest playoff successful streak total, in the meantime, is owned by the Penguins, who gained 14 straight postseason contests from 1992 to 1993.

What’s the perfect NHL playoff report?

The Oilers personal the perfect single-postseason report in trendy NHL historical past. Wayne Gretzky and Co. captured the 1988 Cup in simply 18 postseason video games, with their 16-2 report being tops amongst champions since 1987. Edmonton’s two losses got here in opposition to the Winnipeg Jets within the opening spherical and the Purple Wings within the convention closing.

The Colorado Avalanche in 2022 grew to become the fifth Cup winner to go 16-4 in a single postseason, becoming a member of the Canadiens in 1993, New Jersey Devils in 1995, Purple Wings in 1997 and Los Angeles Kings in 2012. These 5 champions are tied for the second-best postseason report since 1987 behind Edmonton.

