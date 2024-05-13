USA Baseball Mourns the Passing of Sean Burroughs

CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball mourns the lack of alumnus Sean Burroughs, who unexpectedly handed away on Thursday on the age of 43.

Burroughs was a member of the long-lasting 2000 Olympic Staff that received a gold medal in Sydney. He performed in 4 video games within the infield for Staff USA and compiled a .375 batting common en path to serving to the celebrities and stripes win its first gold medal in Olympic Video games historical past.

Out of highschool, Burroughs was the ninth total choice of the 1998 MLB Draft to the San Diego Padres and spent a mixed 19 seasons within the skilled ranks. Alongside together with his Staff USA nod in 2000, he was named to the All-Star Futures Sport that 12 months within the Padres minor league system and earned Most Useful Participant honors. He made his huge league debut for the Padres in 2002, and had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, and Los Angeles Dodgers earlier than closing out his skilled profession within the Atlantic League in 2017.

“We at USA Baseball are heartbroken to listen to of the tragic passing of Sean,” mentioned USA Baseball Government Director/CEO Paul Seiler. “Sean was part of one in all our most beloved groups, and he represented our nation on and off the sphere in a first-class method. Our ideas and prayers are with the Burroughs household throughout this time.”