The winners in the 2024 Boston Marathon

Sisay Lemma, of Ethiopia, set a blistering tempo and held on to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, operating alone via many of the course to complete in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 17 seconds — the tenth quickest time within the race’s 128-year historical past.

Lemma arrived in Boston with the quickest time within the subject, changing into simply the fourth particular person ever to interrupt 2 hours, 2 minutes when he received in Valencia final yr. And the 2021 London champion confirmed it on the course, separating himself from the pack in Ashland and opening a lead of greater than half of a mile.

Lemma ran the primary half in a single hour and 19 minutes — 99 seconds quicker than Geoffrey Mutai’s course file tempo in 2011, when he completed in 2 hours, 3 minutes and a couple of seconds — the quickest marathon in historical past to that time.

Lemma dropped to the pavement and rolled onto his again, smiling, after crossing the end line.

“I made a decision that I wished to start out quick early,” stated Lemma, whose victory in London in 2021 was his solely different main marathon victory. “I stored the tempo and I received.”

Fellow Ethiopian Mohamed Esa closed the hole via the previous couple of miles, ending second by 41 seconds; two-time defending champion Evans Chebet was third.

Hellen Obiri defended her title within the girls’s race, outsprinting fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi down Boylston Avenue to win by eight seconds. Obiri is the primary girl to win back-to-back Boston marathons since 2005. She completed Monday in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 37 seconds.

“Defending the title was not straightforward. Since Boston began, it’s solely six girls. So I stated, ’Can I be one among them?’ If you wish to be one among them, it’s a must to work further onerous,” she stated. “And I’m so joyful as a result of I’m now one among them. I’m now within the historical past books in Boston.”

The 34-year-old Obiri cut up from greater than a dozen runners within the second half of the race, then outfought a problem from Kenyan Sharon Lodeki over the ultimate three miles for the victory. It led a Kenyan sweep of the rostrum, with Lodeki crossing second in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 45 seconds. Two-time champion and 44-year-old Edna Kiplagat was third in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 21 seconds. Kiplagat completed thirtieth a yr in the past.

Wheelchair division

Marcel Hug of Switzerland overcame a crash and captured his seventh males’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, setting in a brand new course file Monday of 1 hour, quarter-hour, 33 seconds.

It bests his earlier course mark of 1 hour, 17 minutes and 6 seconds set final yr and was simply seven seconds from setting a brand new world file. It continues his streak of 11 consecutive main marathon titles.

American Daniel Romanchuk was second, with a time of 1 hour, 20 minutes and 37 seconds, adopted by Britain’s David Weir, ending in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 12 seconds. The 38-year-old Hug took benefit of temperatures within the mid-50s firstly of the race and was greater than 30 seconds forward of his fellow opponents by the midway mark.

Within the girls’s race, Britain’s Eden Rainbow-Cooper received her first Boston crown, crossing in 1 hour, 35 minutes and 11 seconds. She was adopted by Switzerland’s Manuela Schar in 1 hour, 36 minutes and 41 seconds and Australia’s Madison de Rozario, with a time of 1 hour, 39 minutes and 20 seconds.

It was Rainbow-Cooper’s first main win. The 22-year-old was seventh in Boston a yr in the past. Her earlier prime finishes in a significant was second in Tokyo this yr and second in Berlin in 2023.

Hug was cruising till he crashed whereas making the flip firstly of the Newton Hills part of the course, skidding and hitting a barrier at concerning the 18-mile mark. However he shortly recovered and maintained an almost four-minute lead over the sector.

“It was my fault,” Hug stated. “I had an excessive amount of weight, an excessive amount of stress from above to my steering, so I couldn’t steer.”

Hug and Rainbow-Cooper obtained $40,000 for the win and a bonus of $50,000 for setting the file. The Paris Paralympic marathon favourite, Hug will symbolize Switzerland in France this summer season.