Who won the 2024 Boston Marathon? See top finishers from the race

Athletes from greater than 100 nations took on the 128th Boston Marathon in the present day. Whereas many of the practically 30,000 runners who cross the end line at Boylston received’t take residence any prizes, a choose few will develop into champions. Right here’s who received.

Are you aware somebody operating the 2024 Boston Marathon? Yow will discover their stats right here.

Need extra? Comply with reside updates from the course.

All occasions under are unofficial outcomes.

Males’s skilled division:

Sisay Lemma, from Ethiopia, accomplished the race in 2:06:17.

Mohamed Esa, from Ethiopia, accomplished in 2:06:58.

Evans Chebet, from Kenya, accomplished the course in 2:07:22. He beforehand received the Boston Marathon in 2022 and 2023.

Ladies’s skilled division:

Hellen Obiri, from Kenya, accomplished the race in 2:22:37. It is her second consecutive Boston Marathon win.

Sharon Lokedi, from Kenya, accomplished in 2:22:45.

Edna Kiplagat, from Kenya, accomplished in 2:23:21.

Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, raises her arms as she wins the ladies’s division on the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston.

Charles Krupa





AP



Males’s wheelchair division:

Marcel Hug, from Switzerland, accomplished the race with what could possibly be confirmed as a brand new course report of 1:15:33. He has now received the Boston Marathon wheelchair division seven occasions.

Daniel Romanchuk, from america, accomplished the race in 1:20:37.

David Weir, from the UK, accomplished the race in 1:22:12.

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, celebrates as he wins the boys’s wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston.

Steven Senne





AP



Ladies’s wheelchair division:

Eden Rainbow-Cooper, from the UK, accomplished the race in 1:35:11.

Manuela Schär, from Switzerland, accomplished the race in 1:36:41.

Madison de Rozario, from Australia, accomplished the race in 1:39:20.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper, of Britain, breaks the tape to win the ladies’s wheelchair division on the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston.

Charles Krupa





AP



Males’s handcycle division:

Zachary Stinson, from america, accomplished in 1:04:46.

John Masson, from america, accomplished in 1:09:33.

Dustin Baker, from america, accomplished in 1:10:10.

Ladies’s handcycle division:

Alicia Dana, from america, accomplished in 1:15:20.

Edie Perkins, from america, accomplished in 1:33:57.

Devann Murphy, from america, accomplished in 1:43:23.

Duo groups:

Julien Pinsonneault and Might Lim, from Canada, accomplished with a time of two:54:43.

Shaun Evans and Shamus Evans, from america, accomplished with a time of two:55:35.

Jean-Phillippe Morand and Victor Morand, from Canada, accomplished with a time of three:06:02.

Shamus Evans, left, and his father Shaun Evans, proper, after crossing the end line on the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024.

Jennifer Moore





GBH Information



Para divisions

Males’s para T62/T64/T42/T44 (decrease limb impairment)

Marko Cheseto Lemtukei, from america, accomplished with a time of two:46:45.

Peter Keating, from america, accomplished with a time of three:23:31.

Brian Reynolds, from america, accomplished with a time of three:28:41.

Ladies’s para T62/T64/T42/T44 (decrease limb impairment)

Kelly Bruno, from america, accomplished with a time of three:31:30.

Nicole Ver Kuilen, from america, accomplished with a time of 4:13:18.

Males’s para T61/T63/T43 (decrease limb impairment)

Adam Popp, from america, accomplished with a time of three:11:56.

Ladies’s para T61/T63/T43 (decrease limb impairment)

Tatsiana Khvitsko-Trimborn, from america, accomplished with a time of 4:00:04.

Meghan Bradshaw, from america, accomplished with a time of 4:31:14.

Males’s para T45/T46 (higher limb impairment)

Atsbha Gebremeskel, from Ethiopia, accomplished with a time of two:54:14.

Ladies’s para T45/T46 (higher limb impairment)

Adrienne Keane, from america, accomplished with a time of 4:44:26.

Males’s para T35-T38 (coordination impairment)

Joseph Drake, from america, accomplished with a time of 4:32:44.

Ladies’s para T35-T38 (coordination impairment)

Cristina Burbach, from america, accomplished with a time of three:41:17.

Sara Whittingham, from america, accomplished with a time of 4:23:05.

Renee Trent, from america, accomplished with a time of 5:01:20.

Males’s para T20 (mental impairment)

Thomas Cantara, from america, accomplished with a time of two:35:23.

Andrew Bryant, from america, accomplished with a time of three:17:51.

Timon Sideris, from Australia, accomplished with a time of three:24:37.

Males’s para T13 (imaginative and prescient impairment)

Andrew Thorsen, from america, accomplished with a time of three:02:23.

Jared Broughton, from Canada, accomplished with a time of three:25:16.

Brett Sims, from america, accomplished with a time of three:52:12.

Ladies’s para T13 (imaginative and prescient impairment)

Lisa Thompson, from america, accomplished with a time of 4:00:58.

Jennifer Herring, from america, accomplished with a time of 4:26:50.

Janet Cain, from america, accomplished with a time of 6:01:16.

Males’s para T11-T12 (imaginative and prescient impairment)

Irwin Ramirez, from america, accomplished with a time of three:24:21.

Eric Robust, from america, accomplished with a time of three:32:43.

Marc Gibert accomplished with a time of three:49:22.

Ladies’s para T11-T12 (imaginative and prescient impairment)