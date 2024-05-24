Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles

Right now’s Google Doodle celebrates chilaquiles. Scrumptious! Credit score: Google

Right now’s Google Doodle is a foodie’s delight. The Doodle is a celebration of one in every of my very favourite breakfast meals, the fantastic chilaquiles, which mockingly I made for myself not as soon as, however twice this week.

In accordance with Google, Oakland-based visitor artist Chava Oropesa created the Doodle.

The chilaquile is a straightforward dish, although you may spruce it up as a lot as you want. At its most simple, you simply want some fried tortilla strips or chips, some enchilada sauce, some cheese and a fried egg or two. Cowl the chips in enchilada sauce and cheese, warmth it up, high with eggs, devour. Simple, fast and scrumptious!

As with all Mexican dishes, the kind of chilaquiles you’ll discover in Mexico varies by area.

You possibly can add avocado, guacamole, salsa, cotija cheese, melted queso, jalapenos, or actually no matter your coronary heart (or abdomen) needs, together with slow-cooked pork or hen. You can even suppose approach exterior the field and make a inexperienced chile gravy and do a hybrid biscuits and gravy chilaquiles, although possibly with corn muffins as an alternative.

My level is, it is a nice alternative to set the universe proper in the event you haven’t had chilaquiles earlier than. You possibly can choose purple or inexperienced enchilada sauce. I believe it’s completely fantastic out of a can, however in the event you needed to get actual fancy-like, you can make it from scratch. Simply don’t overcook the eggs! You need the yolk good and runny. One other good concept is to make your personal tortillas and use some for tacos for dinner, then use no matter’s left and fry them up for breakfast the following day.

Chilaquiles will be traced again to historic Aztec instances, however have been solely launched to American eaters by Encarnación Pinedo, “The Spanish Prepare dinner” in 1898. I’ve had them in Mexico and and US eating places, although largely I simply make them at residence.

I’ll say, an excellent batch of hash browns with runny eggs can also be within the working for finest breakfast meals. And it’s onerous to beat home made biscuits and gravy. However I believe if I needed to choose only one breakfast for all times, it will be chilaquiles. Although I do additionally love breakfast tacos.

Or possibly huckleberry pancakes. Exhausting to beat huckleberry pancakes.