News
Tracking Commanders’ full 2024 draft picks
The Washington Commanders have chosen TCU deal with Brandon Coleman with the 67th decide within the 2024 NFL Draft.
Coleman (6-foot-4, 313 kilos) obtained his begin at Trinity Valley Group Faculty earlier than making the bounce to the FBS in 2020. His first season with the Horned Frogs was spent getting his toes moist on the proper deal with spot but it surely was in his subsequent three campaigns that Coleman flourished on the left deal with spot. In 2022, he began all 15 video games at left deal with on TCU’s run to the nationwide championship and picked up Honorable Point out All-Massive 12 honors. Coleman capped off his profession at TCU by being named Second-Crew All-Massive 12 and Honorable Point out Massive 12 Offensive Lineman of the 12 months. Notably, he allowed only one sack over 723 snaps.
“Three-year starter and workforce captain in 2023 with excellent size and the potential to supply roster flexibility,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Coleman’s expertise at deal with helps his probabilities of defending NFL quarterbacks as a guard. He go protects with environment friendly palms and sound approach.”
Spherical 3 (No. 100 total)
Spherical 5 (No. 139 total)
Spherical 5 (No. 152 total)
Spherical 7 (No. 222 total)
