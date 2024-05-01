Travis Kelce extension: Chiefs GM says TE showing ‘no signs of slowing down,’ looking like he’s ’28 years old’

Travis Kelce reached a brand new cope with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs that makes him the highest-paid tight finish within the NFL. The longer term Corridor of Famer will likely be in Kansas Metropolis for at the least two extra seasons till his age-36 season.

Chiefs normal supervisor Brett Veach is assured Kelce will proceed enjoying at a excessive stage over the following two years — even perhaps longer.

“From time to time you’ve considered one of these guys which can be outliers – and positively Travis (Kelce) is a type of gamers,’ Veach stated Monday. “It is humorous, it is not even Might but and right this moment we had an opportunity to get on the market in Section 2 and guys had been on the market operating round. Travis was the primary man in line, and he seemed like he was 28 years outdated.

“Once more, the chances of somebody enjoying this far into their 30s may be very low, however it does occur, and it occurs with unicorns within the occupation, and Travis is a type of.”

Kelce had 93 catches for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns final season, his lowest yardage whole since 2015 and lowest landing whole since 2019. The nine-time Professional Bowl tight finish additionally was in his age-34 season, making some questioning if Kelce was beginning to decline.

The postseason modified that narrative. Kelce completed with 32 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns because the Chiefs gained their third Tremendous Bowl title in 5 years. This included 11 catches for 116 yards and a landing within the AFC Championship sport, and 9 catches for 93 yards in Tremendous Bowl LVIII.

There’s nonetheless some historical past to be made for Kelce as he climbs up the document books on the all-time tight finish listing. Kelce has 11,328 receiving yards in his profession, simply 514 yards away from passing Antonio Gates (11,841) for third all time. Kelce is 3,800 receiving yards away from passing Tony Gonzalez (15,127) for probably the most receiving yards by a good finish in NFL historical past.

The Chiefs imagine he can get there. Kelce is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down.

“We’ll actually rejoice this with him and hopefully we will journey this factor even longer,” Veach stated. “We’ll simply have to attend and see, however he is proven no indicators of slowing down. Everybody notices the form of postseason he had; he simply discovered an additional gear. These particular gamers are at all times capable of finding that additional gear and once more if anyone can do it, Travis can.”