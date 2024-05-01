What Travis Kelce’s Contract Extension Really Means For The Chiefs Star

Travis Kelce of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Tremendous Bowl LVIII at … [+] Allegiant Stadium. (Photograph by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Photographs through Getty Photographs) DeFodi Photographs through Getty Photographs

Simply two days after wrapping up the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs introduced an extension for future Corridor of Famer Travis Kelce.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure,” stated Kelce in a video posted on the Chiefs’ social media. “Chiefs without end!”

The contract extension for the Professional Bowl tight finish adds two years and $34.25 million to the 2 years remaining on his previous contract. He now has $17 million in totally assured cash in 2024 and is signed by way of 2027 when he’ll be 38.

Now that doesn’t imply the 34-year-old tight finish, who will flip 35 in October, will essentially play 4 extra years. (Longer contracts profit the group as a result of it could possibly unfold out the cash and manipulate the wage cap.)

But it surely does imply {that a} participant, who was extraordinarily underpaid, is lastly getting what he deserved.

Kelce may have a mean annual worth (AAV) of $17.125 million, which makes him the highest-paid tight finish for the primary time in his profession.

Previous to this extension, he was on a four-year, $57.25 million contract. That AAV of $14.3 million ranked fifth amongst all lively NFL tight ends.

His new deal is extra according to what a participant, who has 907 profession receptions for 11,328 yards and remains to be on the high of his sport, ought to obtain.

“The power that he brings is so contagious,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy stated. “He’s been doing this a very long time with a variety of success. When he brings that power, individuals simply feed off of it.”

Kelce caught 93 passes for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023, however these numbers would have been increased if he hadn’t chosen to take a seat out the final sport of the yr quite than pursue a report eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

Partly because of sitting out that sport, Kelce seemed refreshed within the playoffs, recording 32 catches for 355 yards and three landing whereas main the Chiefs to the Tremendous Bowl LVIII title.

In that sport Kelce recorded his fastest speed as a ballcarrier over the last seven seasons, demonstrating that he has not actually or figuratively slowed down.

He reached that high velocity of 19.68 mph on a vital play. His 22-yard reception with 16 seconds left arrange the Chiefs’ game-tying area aim to assist ship the sport into additional time.

Whereas retaining that sort of velocity, he discounted any rumors of a pending retirement although a booming leisure profession for Kelce, who’s in a extremely publicized relationship with megastar Taylor Swift, awaits.

“I’ve no motive to cease taking part in soccer, man. I adore it,” he stated. “I simply love the problem that it provides me each single day to attempt to be at my finest. Like I stated, I’ve no want to cease anytime quickly.”

If he does play till 38, he might break the all-time NFL marks of yardage (15,127) and receptions (1,325) for tight ends, which had been set by former Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez.

Kelce, although, is extra involved with profitable that stats.

“I’m considering extra Tremendous Bowls,” he stated, “once I discuss legacy.”