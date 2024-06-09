News
USA vs. Colombia, 2024 Friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups
The Summer time Showdown is right here! This afternoon, the USA Males’s Nationwide Staff takes on Colombia in a pleasant that doubles as the primary take a look at run for every workforce earlier than the beginning of Copa América.
The USMNT enter this summer time with loads of expectations to compete for the Copa América title, however in addition they have loads of questions. The largest query on the sphere is how they may substitute Sergiño Dest, who will miss the remainder of the 12 months after tearing his ACL final month. In addition they need to present that they aren’t afraid of going up towards South America’s greatest and getting a end result, even a workforce like Colombia that enters this match on a 21-match unbeaten streak.
It must be an enormous crowd at Commanders Area, and it will likely be an important afternoon to see the place the USMNT is forward of a serious match. Let’s get it!
Lineups
United States lineup:
Mexico lineup:
The right way to Watch
Marketed Kick-off Time: 5:30pm Japanese, 2:30pm Pacific
Venue: Commanders Area, Landover
Out there TV: TNT (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)
Out there streaming: Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)
This thread will likely be your match thread. We don’t have many guidelines right here. We simply ask that you simply don’t insult one another personally and deal with one another with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s wonderful, however name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. In the event you see a remark that you simply really feel is out of line, please report it and it will likely be handled.
