USA vs. Colombia, 2024 Friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The Summer time Showdown is right here! This afternoon, the USA Males’s Nationwide Staff takes on Colombia in a pleasant that doubles as the primary take a look at run for every workforce earlier than the beginning of Copa América.

The USMNT enter this summer time with loads of expectations to compete for the Copa América title, however in addition they have loads of questions. The largest query on the sphere is how they may substitute Sergiño Dest, who will miss the remainder of the 12 months after tearing his ACL final month. In addition they need to present that they aren’t afraid of going up towards South America’s greatest and getting a end result, even a workforce like Colombia that enters this match on a 21-match unbeaten streak.

It must be an enormous crowd at Commanders Area, and it will likely be an important afternoon to see the place the USMNT is forward of a serious match. Let’s get it!

The right way to Watch

Marketed Kick-off Time: 5:30pm Japanese, 2:30pm Pacific

Venue: Commanders Area, Landover

Out there TV: TNT (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Out there streaming: Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

