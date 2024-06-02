USA Wrestling | Buffalo Bills announce signing of Olympic champion Gable Steveson

In accordance with ESPN and Schefter, Steveson is signing a normal rookie contract for 3 years to play Defensive Sort out below head coach Sean McDermott, a former wrestler himself. McDermott has a powerful historical past of backing wrestling as a basis for elite soccer gamers.

ESPN article: Olympic gold medal wrestler Gable Steveson signing with Payments

Steveson most not too long ago competed on the wrestling mat at 2023 Ultimate X held at Prudential Heart, the place he defeated now World bronze medalist and Paris Olympian Mason Parris two matches to none for the 2023 U.S. World Group spot. Steveson didn’t compete on the 2023 World Championships, leaving open the chance for Parris to shine on the World stage.

A local of Apple Valley, Minn., Steveson was a four-time Minnesota state champion for Apple Valley Excessive Faculty and gained NCAA titles for his home-state Minnesota Gophers in 2021 and 2022. He was named the Dan Hodge Trophy recipient because the nation’s high faculty wrestler each years he gained the NCAA match. As well as, Steveson was a three-time Huge Ten Convention champion for the Gophers.

Steveson secured three gold medals at age-group World Championships as a heavyweight. He topped the rostrum on the U17 Worlds in 2015 and 2016. He picked up a gold medal on the 2017 U20 World Championships. His solely Senior degree World competitors got here in Tokyo the place he turned a 2020 Olympic gold medalist for Group USA.