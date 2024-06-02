News
The Whitney and MTA team up to bring free art to NYC’s subway stations this summer
Summer season within the subway system is sizzling, nevertheless it’s about to get so much cooler—the Whitney Museum of American Artwork is bringing large-scale artworks to sure stations round NYC.
Celebrating its Biennial, the Whitney teamed up with the MTA to place up vinyl installations of artworks by former and present Biennial artists—together with Roy Lichtenstein, Jane Dickson, Dawoud Bey, Alex Katz, and Eamon Ore-Giron—on the facades of former retail areas on three subway station platforms: West Fourth Avenue, Jay Avenue, and Fordham Street.
Alongside this subway takeover, the Whitney has additionally created a digital map the place you’ll be able to see the Biennial’s historical past, which spans from 1932, and exhibits “then and now” photographs from the ’30s and present day, together with a comparability of Biennial artist Jane Dickson’s 1983 work “Dobbs Hats” to at this time in Occasions Sq..
Others embrace:
- George C. Ault, “Hudson Avenue” (northwest view of Hudson and Gansevoort Streets). This work is within the Whitney’s assortment and is presently on view on the seventh flooring.
- Francis Criss, “Astor Place” (south-facing view of E ninth St and Lafayette Avenue). This work is within the Whitney’s assortment.
- David Morrison, “Union Sq.” (northeast view of 14th St and Broadway).
- John Crafty, “Sundown, New York Bay”(southwest view from 110 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn)
- Kenneth Frazier, “The Leviathan Goes to Sea”(southwest view from Broadway and Alternate Place)
- Edward Laning, “Fourteenth Avenue” (east-facing view of 14th St at Sixth Avenue). This work is within the Whitney’s assortment.
- Biennial artist Jane Dickson, “Dobbs Hats” (eighth Ave between forty second and forty third, SW view) this work is within the Whitney’s assortment.
To have fun, the MTA and the Whitney are internet hosting artwork tasks in subway stations and different cultural establishments close by public transportation all summer time lengthy, beginning at Union Sq. station on June 1. From 10:30am to 2pm or till provides final, Whitney educators will stroll folks by means of a mission impressed by artist Ruth Asawa (who was in three Whitney Biennials) to embellish Whitney tote baggage with vegetables and fruit.
Different dates embrace
- June 29 on the New York Botanical Gardens (an establishment accessible by subway and
Metro-North that impressed Whitney Biennial artist Joseph Stella)
- July 27 on the New York Transit Museum
- and later this summer time (TBA) on the Hudson Yards subway station
