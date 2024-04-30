USC Wide Receiver Brenden Rice

The Chargers chosen USC huge receiver Brenden Rice within the seventh spherical (No. 225 total) within the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Rice is the son of Corridor of Famer Jerry Rice, who holds NFL all-time data in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The choice of Rice provides the Chargers extra depth in a large receiver room that additionally contains Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko and Ladd McConkey.

The Bolts took McConkey within the second spherical of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old Rice is listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 kilos.

Rice was a 2023 Second-Crew All-Pac-12 honoree after main the Trojans with 12 receiving touchdowns.