News
USC Wide Receiver Brenden Rice
The Chargers chosen USC huge receiver Brenden Rice within the seventh spherical (No. 225 total) within the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Rice is the son of Corridor of Famer Jerry Rice, who holds NFL all-time data in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
The choice of Rice provides the Chargers extra depth in a large receiver room that additionally contains Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko and Ladd McConkey.
The Bolts took McConkey within the second spherical of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 22-year-old Rice is listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 kilos.
Rice was a 2023 Second-Crew All-Pac-12 honoree after main the Trojans with 12 receiving touchdowns.
Rice tallied 84 profession catches for 1,402 yards and 16 scores whereas at USC. He started his school profession at Colorado.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News3 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News4 weeks ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News4 weeks ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News4 weeks ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News4 weeks ago
Howard Stern’s ‘Crazy Cabbie’ Lee Siegfried Passes Away At 55
-
News4 weeks ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News4 weeks ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation