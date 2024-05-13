Vampire Weekend Make Bassist Chris Baio’s ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Dream a Reality at Kilby Block Party

On Friday, Might 10, Vampire Weekend took their Solely God Was Above Us tour to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake Metropolis for a competition slot on the Kilby Block Occasion. In the course of the single-set efficiency, the ensemble pulled from every album entry, particularly emphasizing their 2008 self-titled debut, Fashionable Vampires within the Metropolis, and their 2024 assortment, for which the run is called. Persevering with their custom of mixing cornhole and superstar into their body, the band introduced out Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis star Heather Homosexual on the invitation of bassist Chris Baio.

The potential for an on-stage union between the band and actuality persona was sparked by way of Vampire Campfire Episode 2, the group’s March 25, 2024, YouTube video, entitled “The Waldorf Astoria Toilet (with Josh Goldsmith).” Within the clip, Ezra Koenig asks, “What’s so particular about Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis?” The query elicited a sigh from Baio, who shunned answering and as an alternative flipped his response into an invite: “If you’re a member of the forged of The Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis, Heather, Whitney, Lisa, Meredith, Angie Ok., and sure, Monica. You probably have any curiosity in going to an indie rock competition in your city of Salt Lake Metropolis, we’re taking part in Kilby Block Occasion within the second week of Might.”

Certain sufficient, Homosexual confirmed up throughout Vampire Weekend’s aforementioned cease, showing in entrance of the viewers and confirming her rank, “Hello Salt Lake Metropolis! I’m right here as your official Housewives consultant if you’ll have me.” In the identical vein because the band’s Coachella look, when chief actuality star Paris Hilton hit the stage with an Abe Lincoln impersonator for a spherical of the favored garden recreation, Homosexual’s playtime noticed musical accompaniment with a run by means of up-tempo slayer, “Campus.”

Earlier than their visitor’s arrival, Vampire Weekend introduced up one other fan, sans actuality star standing. permitting them to hitch on piano throughout Solely God Was Above Us minimize, “Join.” Including to the weekend, final night time, Might 11, the ensemble made their extremely anticipated return to Stage 8H for his or her Saturday Night time Reside look. Between skits from former forged member and host Maya Rudolph, VW delivered two songs, pulling from their 2024 set, on “Gen-X Cops” and “Capricorn.” Watch under.