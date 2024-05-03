Video of Kansas EF-3 tornado shows funnel spinning above man’s head

WESTMORELAND, Kan. – A Kansas man recorded unimaginable video exhibiting a lethal EF-3 twister spinning proper above him within the city of Westmoreland as dust and particles had been being lofted into the air on Tuesday afternoon.

The lethal occasion occurred as extreme climate pushed by areas of the Plains and Midwest that had been hit exhausting by a lethal twister outbreak final weekend.

The dramatic video was recorded by Buster Schmitz, who stated he was at a comfort retailer grabbing soda for his drive residence when the storm struck. He stated he heard the twister sirens wailing and knew a twister needed to be shut.

And when he appeared up, that is when he stated he noticed the funnel swirling proper above his head.

The video reveals dust and particles being sucked up by the twister earlier than it pans up, exhibiting the lengthy, rope twister swirling excessive into the clouds.

He stated he then left that space and drove a number of blocks away, the place he captured one other video of the funnel cloud swirling above him.

Once more he panned the video greater into the sky, exhibiting how far into the air the clouds had been swirling above him.

1 lifeless, almost two dozen houses destroyed in Westmoreland

The toughest-hit area seemed to be in Pottawatomie County, the place officers confirmed the loss of life and accidents within the city of Westmoreland.

Harm within the Kansas city was appreciable, with county officers saying almost two dozen houses had been destroyed, and one other 13 houses had been broken by the twister. At the least one business constructing was additionally broken throughout the excessive climate occasion.

The Nationwide Climate Service decided the tornado was an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale and packed winds up to 140 mph.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager stated a curfew was enacted Tuesday night time, and the cleanup from the storm might take days.

A shelter was additionally opened for residents impacted by the storm.