Video of Ric Flair's confrontation at Gainesville restaurant goes viral: 'Kiss my a--'

Ric Aptitude was concerned in a verbal altercation at a Gainesville, Florida, bar final week, and video of it has gone viral.

The WWE legend was at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza final week when he was “Disrespected Extra Than I Ever Have In My Complete Life,” per his put up on X.

The video begins with Aptitude and a bartender in an argument, and Aptitude saying, “I didn’t do something flawed besides spend cash and put this place over and convey my household and mates right here. That’s dangerous for you.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The bartender requested why that may be the case, to which Aptitude stated to “watch social media tomorrow,” seemingly hinting at his future put up.

The bartender instructed Aptitude his title was Nicholas, to which Aptitude replied, “Nicholas D—head.”

The 2 then mentioned an interplay Aptitude had close to the lavatory — Aptitude stated on social media that the argument began “As a result of Of An Subject I Had With The Kitchen Supervisor Taking Too Lengthy In The Rest room.”

Aptitude then supplied a feminine bartender a $1,000 tip “simply to say to him ‘kiss my a–.’”

Nicholas stated he “minimize off” Aptitude on the bar and didn’t ask him to go away like Aptitude claimed.

Aptitude then requested the bartender to take the dialogue to the car parking zone, which he declined as he was “on the clock.” Aptitude then replied, “You are on the p—- clock.” One other patron on the bar stated he would take it outdoors, as he was not an worker and he didn’t “give a s—.” That is when a feminine bartender requested that man to “please cease.”

VIEW MOMENT ON X

On Saturday, Aptitude wrote about the ordeal on X.

“I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected Extra Than I Ever Have In My Complete Life. After Taking 20 Photos With Prospects And Employees, I Was Requested To Depart As a result of Of An Subject I Had With The Kitchen Supervisor Taking Too Lengthy In The Rest room. I Would Extremely Advocate That Anybody Who Needs To Take pleasure in A Stress-free Time In Gainesville At A Good Restaurant To By no means Go to This Place! WOOOOO!”

Restaurant proprietor Jerry Roberts instructed The Gainesville Solar, although, that it was “clear” that the employees acted professionally.

“We have now reviewed video of the incident that passed off just lately at our restaurant. It’s clear, our crew labored in knowledgeable method to make sure the security of friends and employees. We have now thanked our crew for his or her professionalism. We’re pleased with how they responded to this example utilizing and displaying our crew values,” Roberts stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aptitude, 75, has battled well being and alcohol points through the years.

Comply with Fox Information Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox Information Sports activities Huddle publication.