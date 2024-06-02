What’s going on in Corpus Christi during Pride Month?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Academic workshops, skilled mixers, drag reveals, yoga and a youth promenade are simply a number of the occasions on this yr’s calendar.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — June 1 RAINBOW RUN/WALK 5K – 6 a.m. Cole Park, 2600 Ocean Dr. HIDDEN DOOR KICK OFF – midday, The Hidden Door, 802 S Staples St. RAINBOW STARRY NIGHT – 7 p.m., Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Ste. 105 June 2 PRIDE SERMON – 10:30 a.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5525 Lipes Blvd. 8TH ANNUAL PRIDE DIVA SHOWCASE AND MISS CORPUS CHRISTI SWEETHEART 2024 PAGEANT – 7 p.m. The Bay Jewel, 624 N. Mesquite St. June 3 LOVE SURF AT PRIDE – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Suite 105 June 5 HOOKS PRIDE NIGHT – 5:15 p.m. Whataburger Subject, 734 E Port Ave. June 6 PRIDE YOGA – 5:30 p.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis, 2882 Holly Highway June 7 WEIRD CORPUS X PRIDE CC – 5:30 p.m. ArtWalk Downtown, 223 N. Chaparral St #A ART WALK PRIDE SHOW – 6 p.m. Home of Rock, 511 Starr St. June 8 COMEDY NIGHT – 7 p.m. Mesquite Road Southside, 4535 SPID June 9 POP ICONS, GEMINI B YORK BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – 11 a.m. Home of Rock, 511 Starr St. THE NEST ANGELS: SUMMER KICK-OFF DIVA DRAG BRUNCH – 1 p.m. The Nest, 6534 Yorktown Blvd. KNOW YOUR RIGHTS WORKSHOP – 2 p.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis, 2882 Holly Rd. June 12 PRIDE LOTERIA – 7:30 p.m. The Loft at The Hidden Door, 802 S Staples St. June 13 FAITHFUL CONVERSATIONS: AN AFFIRMING DIALOGUE – 6 p.m. All Saints Episcopal Church, 3026 S Staples St. June 14 OUT PROFESSIONALS MIXER – 5:30 p.m. Lazy Seaside Brewing Downtown, 312 N Chaparral St. B RAINBOW DRIP TREE – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Ste 105 June 15 PET PAW-RADE – 10 a.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5525 Lipes Blvd. MOVIE NIGHT – 6:30 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse, 7601 S Staples St. YOUTH PROM – 7 p.m. Coastal Bend Satisfaction Middle, 2882 Holly Rd. June 19 RAINBOW MOON – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St., Ste. 105 RAINBOW RODEO – 7 p.m. The Ranch, 4653 Everhart Rd. June 20 POETRY NIGHT+ WEIRD CORPUS THIRD THURSDAY – 6 p.m. Artwork Museum of South Texas, 1902 N Shoreline Blvd. June 21 PUB CRAWL DOWNTOWN – 5:30 pm, Downtown Corpus Christi, 223 N Chaparral St #A June 22 DRAG SHOW – 7 p.m. Okay House Up to date, 623 N Chaparral St. June 23 NAVIGATING CORPUS CHRISTI BOOK CLUB – 11 a.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis, 2882 Holly Rd. June 27 PRIDE MOUNTAIN GALAXY – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Ste. 105 June 28 PRIDE BALL – 6 p.m. The Bay Jewel, 624 N Mesquite St. June 30 PRIDE SERMON – 10:30 a.m. All Saints Episcopal, 3026 S Staples St. PRIDE PATROL BOOK GIVEAWAY – 2 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 6901 Holly Rd. GLAMMY AWARDS – 6:30 pm Home of Rock, 511 Starr St.