What’s going on in Corpus Christi during Pride Month?

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

Academic workshops, skilled mixers, drag reveals, yoga and a youth promenade are simply a number of the occasions on this yr’s calendar.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

June 1

RAINBOW RUN/WALK 5K – 6 a.m. Cole Park2600 Ocean Dr.

HIDDEN DOOR KICK OFF – midday, The Hidden Door, 802 S Staples St.

RAINBOW STARRY NIGHT – 7 p.m., Portray With A Twist7426 S Staples St, Ste. 105

June 2

PRIDE SERMON – 10:30 a.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ5525 Lipes Blvd.

8TH ANNUAL PRIDE DIVA SHOWCASE AND MISS CORPUS CHRISTI SWEETHEART 2024 PAGEANT – 7 p.m. The Bay Jewel624 N. Mesquite St.

June 3

LOVE SURF AT PRIDE – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist7426 S Staples St, Suite 105

June 5

HOOKS PRIDE NIGHT – 5:15 p.m. Whataburger Subject734 E Port Ave.

June 6

PRIDE YOGA – 5:30 p.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis2882 Holly Highway

June 7

WEIRD CORPUS X PRIDE CC – 5:30 p.m. ArtWalk Downtown223 N. Chaparral St #A

ART WALK PRIDE SHOW – 6 p.m. Home of Rock511 Starr St.

June 8

COMEDY NIGHT – 7 p.m. Mesquite Road Southside, 4535 SPID

June 9

POP ICONS, GEMINI B YORK BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – 11 a.m. Home of Rock, 511 Starr St.

THE NEST ANGELS: SUMMER KICK-OFF DIVA DRAG BRUNCH – 1 p.m. The Nest6534 Yorktown Blvd.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS WORKSHOP – 2 p.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis2882 Holly Rd.

June 12

PRIDE LOTERIA – 7:30 p.m. The Loft at The Hidden Door802 S Staples St.

June 13

FAITHFUL CONVERSATIONS: AN AFFIRMING DIALOGUE – 6 p.m. All Saints Episcopal Church, 3026 S Staples St.

June 14

OUT PROFESSIONALS MIXER – 5:30 p.m. Lazy Seaside Brewing Downtown312 N Chaparral St. B

RAINBOW DRIP TREE – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Ste 105

June 15

PET PAW-RADE – 10 a.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5525 Lipes Blvd.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6:30 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse7601 S Staples St.

YOUTH PROM – 7 p.m. Coastal Bend Satisfaction Middle, 2882 Holly Rd.

June 19

RAINBOW MOON – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St., Ste. 105

RAINBOW RODEO – 7 p.m. The Ranch4653 Everhart Rd.

June 20

POETRY NIGHT+ WEIRD CORPUS THIRD THURSDAY – 6 p.m. Artwork Museum of South Texas1902 N Shoreline Blvd.

June 21

PUB CRAWL DOWNTOWN – 5:30 pm, Downtown Corpus Christi, 223 N Chaparral St #A

June 22

DRAG SHOW – 7 p.m. Okay House Up to date, 623 N Chaparral St.

June 23

NAVIGATING CORPUS CHRISTI BOOK CLUB – 11 a.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis, 2882 Holly Rd.

June 27

PRIDE MOUNTAIN GALAXY – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist7426 S Staples St, Ste. 105

June 28

PRIDE BALL – 6 p.m. The Bay Jewel, 624 N Mesquite St.

June 30

PRIDE SERMON – 10:30 a.m. All Saints Episcopal, 3026 S Staples St.

PRIDE PATROL BOOK GIVEAWAY – 2 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church6901 Holly Rd.

GLAMMY AWARDS – 6:30 pm Home of Rock, 511 Starr St.

