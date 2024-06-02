News
What’s going on in Corpus Christi during Pride Month?
Academic workshops, skilled mixers, drag reveals, yoga and a youth promenade are simply a number of the occasions on this yr’s calendar.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
June 1
RAINBOW RUN/WALK 5K – 6 a.m. Cole Park, 2600 Ocean Dr.
HIDDEN DOOR KICK OFF – midday, The Hidden Door, 802 S Staples St.
RAINBOW STARRY NIGHT – 7 p.m., Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Ste. 105
June 2
PRIDE SERMON – 10:30 a.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5525 Lipes Blvd.
8TH ANNUAL PRIDE DIVA SHOWCASE AND MISS CORPUS CHRISTI SWEETHEART 2024 PAGEANT – 7 p.m. The Bay Jewel, 624 N. Mesquite St.
June 3
LOVE SURF AT PRIDE – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Suite 105
June 5
HOOKS PRIDE NIGHT – 5:15 p.m. Whataburger Subject, 734 E Port Ave.
June 6
PRIDE YOGA – 5:30 p.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis, 2882 Holly Highway
June 7
WEIRD CORPUS X PRIDE CC – 5:30 p.m. ArtWalk Downtown, 223 N. Chaparral St #A
ART WALK PRIDE SHOW – 6 p.m. Home of Rock, 511 Starr St.
June 8
COMEDY NIGHT – 7 p.m. Mesquite Road Southside, 4535 SPID
June 9
POP ICONS, GEMINI B YORK BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – 11 a.m. Home of Rock, 511 Starr St.
THE NEST ANGELS: SUMMER KICK-OFF DIVA DRAG BRUNCH – 1 p.m. The Nest, 6534 Yorktown Blvd.
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS WORKSHOP – 2 p.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis, 2882 Holly Rd.
June 12
PRIDE LOTERIA – 7:30 p.m. The Loft at The Hidden Door, 802 S Staples St.
June 13
FAITHFUL CONVERSATIONS: AN AFFIRMING DIALOGUE – 6 p.m. All Saints Episcopal Church, 3026 S Staples St.
June 14
OUT PROFESSIONALS MIXER – 5:30 p.m. Lazy Seaside Brewing Downtown, 312 N Chaparral St. B
RAINBOW DRIP TREE – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Ste 105
June 15
PET PAW-RADE – 10 a.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5525 Lipes Blvd.
MOVIE NIGHT – 6:30 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse, 7601 S Staples St.
YOUTH PROM – 7 p.m. Coastal Bend Satisfaction Middle, 2882 Holly Rd.
June 19
RAINBOW MOON – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St., Ste. 105
RAINBOW RODEO – 7 p.m. The Ranch, 4653 Everhart Rd.
June 20
POETRY NIGHT+ WEIRD CORPUS THIRD THURSDAY – 6 p.m. Artwork Museum of South Texas, 1902 N Shoreline Blvd.
June 21
PUB CRAWL DOWNTOWN – 5:30 pm, Downtown Corpus Christi, 223 N Chaparral St #A
June 22
DRAG SHOW – 7 p.m. Okay House Up to date, 623 N Chaparral St.
June 23
NAVIGATING CORPUS CHRISTI BOOK CLUB – 11 a.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Basis, 2882 Holly Rd.
June 27
PRIDE MOUNTAIN GALAXY – 7 p.m. Portray With A Twist, 7426 S Staples St, Ste. 105
June 28
PRIDE BALL – 6 p.m. The Bay Jewel, 624 N Mesquite St.
June 30
PRIDE SERMON – 10:30 a.m. All Saints Episcopal, 3026 S Staples St.
PRIDE PATROL BOOK GIVEAWAY – 2 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 6901 Holly Rd.
GLAMMY AWARDS – 6:30 pm Home of Rock, 511 Starr St.
