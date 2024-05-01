Who is Sandra Doorley? Monroe County DA under fire after traffic stop

For over three many years, Monroe County District Legal professional Sandra Doorley made a profession out of prosecuting people suspected of violating the regulation.

Final week, her personal integrity was referred to as into query when body-worn digital camera footage captured Doorley wielding her place in defiance of a Webster police officer who tried to cease her for rushing down Phillips Street.

“I am the DA,” Doorley instructed the officer moments after she parked in her storage and referred to as Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier, pleading with him to inform the officer to “depart me alone.”

“When you give me a site visitors ticket, that is nice,” she continued. “I am the one who prosecutes it.”

Doorley issued an apology video Monday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has referred to as for an investigation by a prosecutorial misconduct fee. Different neighborhood members need Doorley’s resignation.

Who’s Sandra Doorley?

The incident has come after an extended profession in Monroe County.

Doorley, 60, began within the district lawyer’s workplace in 1992, serving practically 20 years in numerous high-ranking positions earlier than she was elected to the highest function in 2011. She holds the distinction of Monroe County’s first feminine district lawyer.

Whereas she first ran on a Democratic platform, Doorley switched to the Republican Celebration in 2015. She was re-elected by voters 3 times, together with final November when she ran unopposed.

Doorley served as president of the District Attorneys Affiliation of the State of New York in 2020. She lives in Webster together with her husband and a Goldendoodle named Finn. She has two daughters.

Sandra Doorley: Profession highlights and criticisms

Doorley leads a workers of about 95 attorneys throughout the county, however her administrative duties have not saved her from the courtroom. In an interview with Spectrum Information final month, she described making ready for trials as her “blissful place.”

Throughout her profession, Doorley constructed a status for prosecuting chilly circumstances utilizing DNA proof. The latest instance is the conviction of Timothy Williams within the 1984 rape and homicide of 14-year-old Wendy Jerome final month. The case went unsolved for practically 40 years. The prosecution was the primary of its type in New York: Williams was arrested utilizing “familial DNA,” which police used to slender an inventory of suspects.

Doorley was additionally lead prosecutor within the high-profile murders of two Rochester cops: Daryl Pierson in 2014 and Anthony Mazurkiewicz in 2022.

Doorley served as murder bureau chief within the three years working as much as her function as district lawyer. In 2019, her workplace prosecuted 20,000 circumstances, rating it among the many high district lawyer’s places of work in New York based mostly on caseload.

Others oppose her extra conventional law-and-order method.

In 2019, Doorley’s challenger for the district lawyer seat, Shani Curry Mitchell, ran on a platform of felony justice reform ― trying previous incarceration as the first response to crime. Mitchell argued that insurance policies inside Doorley’s workplace, comparable to low-level marijuana possession prices, led to the arrest of extra African People and exacerbated racial inequities within the jail inhabitants.

In 2020, following the demise of Daniel Prude, protesters referred to as for Doorley’s resignation, saying she fails to prosecute police misconduct in Monroe County.

Doorley would disagree; the 12 months prior her workplace prosecuted former RPD Officer Michael Sippel of a misdemeanor assault when questioning a person on a metropolis sidewalk. She additionally personally prosecuted former Greece Police Chief Merritt Rahn, who was convicted of attempting to cowl up the crimes of a few of his cops.

Doorley additionally confronted criticism from social justice advocates over her stance on bail reform, which she stated would result in a cycle of “catch and launch” for space criminals. And for years, the district lawyer has spoken towards the Elder Parole Act, a invoice that will lengthen parole eligibility to people 55 or over who’ve served a minimum of 15 years of their sentence ― calling it “anti-victim.”

Over the weekend, the body-worn digital camera video of Doorley’s site visitors cease emboldened her critics, who referred to as it proof of a two-tiered system of justice, the place race, class, and standing decide how you might be handled by the regulation.

— This text consists of reporting by Gary Craig and Marcia Greenwood.

— Kayla Canne reviews on neighborhood justice and security efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Comply with her on Twitter @kaylacanne and @bykaylacanne on Instagram. Get in contact at [email protected].