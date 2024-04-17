Connect with us

Why is John Sterling leaving? New York Yankees radio announcer retires

1 min ago

It’s excessive, it’s far, it’s gone. 

The profession of New York Yankees radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling’s is over after the crew introduced his rapid retirement Monday.

Sterling, 85, is leaving the sales space after 36 years due to undisclosed well being considerations, in line with The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. Sterling will probably be acknowledged in a ceremony earlier than Saturday’s sport in opposition to the Rays.

Sterling joined the Yankees in 1989. He referred to as 5,420 of the crew’s regular-season video games and 211 within the postseason — together with 5,060 consecutive video games from September 1989 to July 2019, each at-bat of Derek Jeter’s profession and each inning of Mariano Rivera’s. 

