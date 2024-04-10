Will Moseley, American Idol contestant from Georgia, makes show’s top 24

Whether or not or not he goes the space on ‘American Idol,’ Will Moseley is successful over hearts and minds throughout the nation.

The 23-year-old is a lifelong resident of Hazelhurst, a metropolis of lower than 5,000 individuals about 100 miles southwest of Savannah. He graduated from Georgia Southern College within the spring of 2023.

He additionally performed soccer for the Maryville Faculty Scots, a Division III group from simply outdoors Knoxville, Tenn. In his bio which aired on ‘American Idol,’ Moseley defined how he acquired three concussions within the span of two seasons, which raised some critical questions.

Video:Georgia’s Will Moseley wows Idol judges with ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay’ efficiency

“Are the hits that I am taking, are the dangers that I am taking price, in 30 years, having these long-lasting results?” Moseley posited. “There is no reversing that.”

The top of his soccer profession led to Moseley selecting up the guitar and performing nation music round Georgia.

“Being on stage and singing to individuals, it is an adrenaline rush,” Moseley stated. “The sensation that you just get if you sing your personal tune and folks sing it again to you is life altering.”

This culminated in his ‘American Idol’ audition in Leesburg the place he sang his authentic “Gone For Good” for the judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Perry and Bryan received up out of their seats and waved their arms to the beat. Throughout the latter half, Bryan — who’s from Leesburg — joined in on the piano. Richie needed to depart early to catch a aircraft, however not earlier than giving Moseley an emphatic “Sure.”

“I believe Will is a star,” Richie stated. “I cherished the timber of his voice. His voice was wonderful.”

Moseley acquired a golden ticket from the judges, which despatched him straight to the primary spherical for Hollywood Week. The video of Moseley’s audition has 1.4 million views on Fb. The tune additionally debuted at No. 13 on Billboard’s nation chart.

Since then he has carried out “Whiskey and You” by Chris Stapleton and “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Invoice Withers, each with very optimistic suggestions from the viewers and the judges. He’s now in to the Prime 24, which can be narrowed down to twenty in Hawaii.

“This second’s big,” Moseley stated. “It’s the most important alternative I’ve had to date and it might very properly presumably be the most important alternative I ever have.”

New episodes of “American Idol” are broadcast at 8 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. A number of clips from the newest episodes are additionally accessible to observe on Idol’s YouTube web page.