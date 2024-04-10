Real Madrid vs. Man City odds, picks, how to watch: April 9, 2024 UEFA Champions League score prediction

Two high-flying offenses sq. off within the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals as Actual Madrid host Manchester Metropolis within the first leg on Tuesday on Paramount+. Actual Madrid are the winningest crew within the event’s historical past and are stuffed with confidence because of their dominant La Liga season and spotless file on dwelling soil. Man Metropolis are the defending Champions League winner and haven’t misplaced a match in any competitors since December. Stream the match stay on Paramount+, which now you can attempt free for the primary seven days if you join right here, and get full evaluation on the CBS Sports activities Golazo Community.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is about for 3 p.m. ET. The most recent Actual Madrid vs. Manchester Metropolis odds record the Residents as +150 favorites (danger $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute cash line, with Actual Madrid listed as +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/underneath for complete objectives is 2.5.

The best way to watch Manchester Metropolis vs. Actual Madrid

Actual Madrid vs. Man Metropolis date: Tuesday, April 9

Actual Madrid vs. Man Metropolis time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Man Metropolis vs. Actual Madrid

Earlier than you tune in to Tuesday’s match, you might want to see the Champions League picks from soccer professional Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge information of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and rather more. Because the finish of final yr’s Males’s World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 within the Premier League for a $3,463 revenue to $100 bettors. Anybody following him is manner up.

For Actual Madrid vs. Man Metropolis, Eimer is choosing Over 2.5 objectives to be scored for a -145 payout. Los Blancos have scored 2.5 objectives on common at dwelling this season and have not been held and not using a purpose in any competitors since a scoreless draw in opposition to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga play again in November.

Manchester Metropolis have performed effectively on the street all season however have additionally given up 31 objectives over 31 home matches, which might open up the door for a assured Madrid squad to mild up the scoreboard. Man Metropolis have additionally scored 71 objectives in Premier League play this season and Pep Guardiola’s aspect have scored three objectives in all eight of their Champions League fixtures.

"I anticipate Madrid to dominate at dwelling and on the very least escape equal, if not up on objectives since they head to Etihad for the second leg," Eimer advised SportsLine.

