Will Moseley of Georgia makes second place in American Idol finale

16 mins ago

“American Idol” ended its twenty second season on Sunday, and whereas Georgia’s personal Will Moseley did not take the crown, he did go the gap.

Abi Carter, a 21-year-old musician from Indio, California gained the favored vote to change into the season 22 champion whereas Moseley, 23, from Hazelhurst, and Jack Blocker, 25, from Dallas had been runner-ups. Moseley and Carter stood side-by-side, arm-in-arm when the winner was introduced.

Moseley was all smiles all through the announcement, briefly celebrating Carter and giving her a hug as she broke down in tears over her victory.

It was an emotional occasion stuffed with nice songs and celeb cameos. This is a recap of the massive evening:

FILE - Will Moseley of Georgia finishes as runner-up in grand finale of season 22 of American Idol on Sunday, May 19.

What did Will Moseley carry out for the finale of ‘American Idol?’

The finale of “American Idol” began with a gaggle efficiency of the three finalists singing Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.” They had been quickly joined by the rock legend and all 4 sang his new single “Legendary.”

