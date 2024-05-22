News
What is the 2024 NBA Western Conference Finals schedule? – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The Dallas Mavericks are transferring on to the Western Convention Finals after beating the Oklahoma Thunder Saturday night time.
A Sunday night time recreation between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves decided the Mavericks will play the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Wednesday.
The Western Convention Finals will tip off with an away recreation for the Mavericks.
When do the Mavs play subsequent?
And this is a have a look at the schedule particulars for the West Finals (* = if vital):
- Recreation 1: Wednesday, Could 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) – Away
- Recreation 2: Friday, Could 24 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) – Away
- Recreation 3: Sunday, Could 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) – House
- Recreation 4: Tuesday, Could 28 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) – House
- Recreation 5*: Thursday, Could 30 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) – Away
- Recreation 6*: Saturday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) – House
- Recreation 7*: Monday, June 3 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) – Away
