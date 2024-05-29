How to watch the Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL game tonight: Game 3 livestream options, starting time

Brett Kulak #27 of the Edmonton Oilers skates previous Sam Metal #18 of the Dallas Stars through the first interval in Recreation One of many Western Convention Ultimate of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airways Middle on Could 23, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Photographs



Spend Memorial Day with the NHL because the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers tonight for Recreation 3 of the groups’ Western Convention finals sequence. Preserve studying under to learn the way and when to look at at present’s Stars vs. Oilers Recreation 3 showdown.

How and when to look at the Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recreation 3

Recreation 3 of the Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs sequence will likely be performed on Monday, Could 27, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

Find out how to watch the Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recreation 3 with out cable

In case your cable subscription does not carry TNT, otherwise you’ve minimize the twine together with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch the playoffs. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll watch at present’s NHL Playoffs recreation.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective option to stream the Stars vs. Oilers recreation

If you do not have cable and also you wish to watch at present’s recreation, probably the most cost-effective methods to stream playoff video games is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe hockey within the postseason, you may want a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier. Sling’s Orange + Blue tier prices $60 monthly, however the platform is at the moment providing $25 off the primary month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the primary month. You may cancel anytime.

Word: As a result of Sling TV does not carry CBS, you will not have the ability to watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent yr’s NFL video games on CBS. If you happen to’re in search of one stay TV streaming platform to look at all of your favourite sports activities, we recommend a subscription to Hulu + Stay TV.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our best choice to stream the NHL Playoffs .

. There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with ABC, NBC and Fox (the place out there).

You get entry to NHL video games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo does not carry.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Max subscribers can watch the Stars vs. Oilers recreation free of charge

Max, previously generally known as HBO Max, is understood for streaming top-tier HBO content material like “Succession” and “Home of the Dragon”. Now, hockey followers can get pleasure from NHL Playoffs video games airing on TNT on the streamer with the B/R sports activities add-on. You will want a Max subscription to entry B/R Sports activities content material just like the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max begins at $10 monthly. The B/R Sports activities add-on is at the moment free.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Stars vs. Oilers recreation stay free of charge

You may watch at present’s recreation with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, TBS, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

Beneath are the schedules, standings and scores for the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

2024 NHL Convention Finals schedule

The NHL convention finals are a best-of-seven sequence starting on Wednesday, Could 22, 2024.

Japanese Convention Ultimate

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Recreation 1: | Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Recreation 2: | Friday, Could 24, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Recreation 3: | Sunday, Could 26, 3 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

Recreation 4: | Tuesday, Could 28, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

*Recreation 5: | Thursday, Could 30, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

*Recreation 6: | Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

*Recreation 7: | Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Western Convention Ultimate

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Recreation 1: | Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2 OT)

Recreation 2: | Saturday, Could 25, 8 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Recreation 3: | Monday, Could 27, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

Recreation 4: | Wednesday, Could 29, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Recreation 5: | Friday, Could 31, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

*Recreation 6: | Sunday, June 2, TBD | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Recreation 7: | Tuesday, June 4, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Ultimate is at the moment scheduled to start on June 3, 2024. That date might change based mostly on the length of the Stanley Cup Convention finals.