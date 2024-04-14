Wrexham gains promotion to English soccer’s third division after 6-0 win

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be simply pretty much as good for Wrexham.

The Welsh staff co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer due to a 6-0 house win over Forest Inexperienced on Saturday.

That’s back-to-back promotions for the staff because it was thrust into the highlight following the funding by its Hollywood house owners. It’s two tiers away from the Premier League.

“That is the experience of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the sport.

Wrexham wanted to each beat Forest Inexperienced and see MK Dons and Barrow drop factors with the intention to safe automated promotion to League One with two rounds to go.

Wrexham’s win was by no means unsure because the staff was 4-0 up at halftime. MK Dons wasted an early lead in shedding at house in opposition to Mansfield 4-1, whereas Barrow misplaced to Gillingham 3-0. That sparked mass celebrations at Wrexham as followers ran onto the sphere after the ultimate whistle, regardless of pre-game warnings from the membership urging them to remain within the stands.

Wrexham is second in League Two, 4 factors behind chief Stockport, which additionally clinched promotion on Saturday. The highest three groups are robotically promoted to League One, and fourth-placed MK Dons can not catch Wrexham.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased the little-known membership for $2.5 million in 2021.

Final season, they clinched the Nationwide League title to get again into the English Soccer League — the three divisions beneath the Premier League — for the primary time in 15 years. That is the primary time within the membership’s 159-year historical past that it has earned promotion in two consecutive seasons.

“A number of years in the past, in case you instructed me I might be crying tears of pleasure over a soccer match going down in North Wales, you’d be Rob McElhenney,” Reynolds wrote in his social media submit. “Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the city!”

The staff’s journey has been chronicled within the present “Welcome to Wrexham.”

