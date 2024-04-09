WWE WrestleMania 40 recap: Cody Rhodes wins, highlights

PHILADELPHIA — Will the story be completed, or will The Bloodline reign supreme?

After a stellar evening one, WrestleMania 40 evening two has arrived, and it’s headlined by the Undisputed WWE Common Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. After Reigns and The Rock received their tag staff match on Saturday, the match shall be underneath Bloodline guidelines, making it a big impediment for Rhodes to win the title. 5 different matches will happen Sunday evening, together with the highly-anticipated WWE Ladies’s Championship match between former Harm CTRL buddies Iyo Sky and Bayley.

Are surprises in retailer for Sunday? USA TODAY Sports activities offered updates of all of the motion inside Lincoln Monetary Area:

Undisputed WWE Common Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

It is Bloodline guidelines for the title, nevertheless it was an “American Dream.”

Realizing the percentages are stacked in opposition to him, Rhodes tried to deliver weapons into the match early, however Reigns wasn’t having any of it. As a substitute, the champion used a kendo stick on the challenger. Rhodes was in a position to get out of the sticky state of affairs and used Ric Aptitude’s determine 4 leg lock in an try and get a submission, which wasn’t profitable.

The struggle escalated into the gang and Rhodes suplexed Reigns off the barricade. As soon as it bought again into the ring, Reigns caught Rhodes with an influence bomb and took management of the match. Reigns even took a web page from his opponents e book when he used a Cross Rhodes on the challenger.

Rhodes bought on offense and delivered the bionic elbow on Reigns, resulting in the match going outdoors of the ring. A low blow from Reigns turned the momentum once more, and the champion did an influence bomb to ship Rhodes by way of the announcer’s desk. He went to complete it off, however Rhodes kicked out. Rhodes then went the Reigns route with a spear on the champion, which resulted in an unsuccessful pin.

As soon as Rhodes seemed to be closing in, Jimmy Uso got here to the help to superkick Rhodes. Jey Uso got here out to take out his twin brother by spearing him off the ramp in a loopy spot. When Rhodes bought momentum once more, Solo Sikoa got here to Samoan spike Rhodes. A spear Samoan spike combo was used, however Rhodes kicked out.

Then got here John Cena, who delivered an angle adjustment to Reigns and Sikoa. However then The Rock confirmed as much as take care of Cena in one other epic faceoff between the 2. A All-time low was hit on Cena, and Seth Rollins got here in to assist, however he was Superman punched. Then The Undertaker got here out and choke slammed The Rock in a wild sequence.

Rhodes then lastly bought the three Cross Rhodes he longed to get. He bought the pin to turn out to be champion and end the story.

Roman Reigns has orchestra lead his entrance

It was an entrance match for the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns had a complete orchestra sing and play his entrance music as he got here down the ramp in epic trend.

Cody Rhodes makes entrance with spouse Brandi Rhodes

What an entrance for the challenger.

Cody Rhodes emerged together with his cranium masks and spouse Brandi Rhodes was there alongside his facet.

WWE Ladies’s Championship match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

The battle between the previous buddies had probably the greatest build-ups of any WrestleMania match, and it delivered in a extremely emotional contest.

Sky went after Bayley’s legs early within the match, which have been severely injured over the course of her profession. The champion has continued to impress amid her championship run, and she or he showcased her talents out and in of the ring. Bayley was solely in a position to change the tide after she did a sundown flip to ship Sky into the turnbuckle.

Each stars have been unsuccessful in taking one another out within the subsequent moments, and so they lastly went punch-for-punch earlier than Sky bought the higher hand with the over the moonsault. Nonetheless, Bayley kicked out. Bayley modified the momentum of the match and went for her personal splash off the highest rope, then she executed the rose plant to perfection. She pinned Sky to win the title and bought to rejoice being champion as soon as once more, a a lot deserved achievement for Bayley.

WWE United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

With Orton and Owens bonding over their distaste for the USA Champion, the 2 determined to go after Paul to begin the match and so they unleashed a prolonged assault in opposition to Paul. Finally, Owens and Orton realized they’d must take out one another to win, and so they had a fast scuffle earlier than Paul took benefit of it.

Paul performed the heel position completely with nice work in getting the gang vocally concerned within the match. “Classic” Orton would come out and prepare to ship the deadly strike. Owens would disrupt it and check out his personal ending, nevertheless it was unsuccessful. Owens had a formidable backflip dive onto Paul and he went for the stunner on Orton, however Orton countered with an RKO and it wasn’t sufficient for the pin.

Paul introduced out his brass knuckles since he could not be disqualified, and he landed the highly effective right-hand on Orton. It seemed to be a win however Orton surprisingly kicked out. Paul tried it once more, solely this time Orton countered with an RKO as all the celebs have been down. Orton bought up and went for the punt till the Prime mascot saved Paul, revealing to be well-liked streamer iShowSpeed. Orton did not take pleasure in that, so he determined to RKO him on the announcer’s desk.

Orton continued the momentum and hit an RKO on Owens. He was going to go for the pin, however Paul threw him out of the ring and did a frogsplash on Owens to get the victory and retain the title. It was a really entertaining match from starting to finish, and Paul’s ceiling in WWE continues to go up.

Fireflies come out for Bray Wyatt

The group at Lincoln Monetary Area once more honored the late Bray Wyatt on Sunday. When the 2024 Corridor of Fame class was acknowledged, the gang lit up the sector with their flashlights for Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham. Then when an advert for the Bray Wyatt documentary performed, the gang once more lit up the stadium.

LA Knight vs. AJ Kinds

The dangerous blood had been brewing for weeks, and these two wasted no time going after one another earlier than Samantha Irvin may end the introductions.

The match was as brutal a no stipulation match could possibly be, starting from heavy blows to Kinds suplexing LA Knight on the laborious floor beneath the walkway across the ring. However Kinds was by no means in a position to capitalize on any of his photographs, and LA Knight was the one to land the successful transfer with a BFT. LA Knight put away Kinds in what needs to be a giant win for his rising profession, and will launch him right into a title alternative within the close to future.

Bobby Lashley and The Avenue Income (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Ultimate Testomony (Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar) in a Philadelphia Avenue Combat

The Philadelphia Avenue Combat wasted no time getting chaotic with weapons being launched early within the match. What was an excellent shock was seeing Scarlett and B-Fab get entangled and bodily in opposition to one another.

After Dudley upset Kross, The Ultimate Testomony chief slapped Dudley in a not so sensible transfer. Lashley speared Kross proper afterward, and his staff have been impressed by Dudley to do his patented “get the desk” yell. Ford then leaped excessive off the highest rope to ship Kross by way of the desk and Lashley secured the pin to get the victory over a gaggle that had terrorized them for weeks. It was a fast match, however had some good spots in an ode to excessive.

Snoop Dogg joins as visitor commentator, Bubba Ray Dudley joins as particular visitor referee

The surprises carry on coming, with legendary rapper and WWE Corridor of Fame becoming a member of the commentary staff to name the Philadelphia Avenue Combat match. Then WWE Corridor of Famer and excessive icon Bubba Ray Dudley got here out to function particular visitor referee of the match.

Damian Priest cashes in Cash within the Financial institution contract to win title

Name him Señor World Heavyweight Champion.

After CM Punk shocked Drew McIntyre with an assault after McIntyre received the World Heavyweight Championship, Damian Priest made probably the most of his alternative by cashing in his Cash within the Financial institution contract. The Judgment Day member wasted no time by ending off McIntyre and pinning him to win the title in beautiful trend.

The Judgment Day got here out to rejoice the monstrous victory and McIntyre was left shocked in the course of the ring, whereas CM Punk taunted him again. What a strategy to begin the evening.

World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

The match was practically over in seconds when McIntyre went for a claymore as quickly because the bell rang, however Rollins kicked out to forestall the beautiful loss.

The depth continued excessive after that, and each stars have been touchdown signature strikes in opposition to each other, however the knee Rollins damage throughout his match on Saturday evening was slowing down the champion. In only a few minutes, there have been already a number of dramatic close to falls. McIntyre additionally continued his specular run as “participant hater of the yr” by occurring his cellphone through the match and taunting CM Punk.

There have been curb stomps and claymore kicks occurring left and proper, however McIntyre was in a position to land two-straight, and it was sufficient to get the pin and turn out to be the brand new World Heavyweight Champion, this time in entrance of a crowd he so desperately wished to do it in entrance of. It was a incredible begin to the evening and units the tone for an additional elite evening of wrestling.

And to place the cherry on high, McIntyre made certain to bask within the glory in entrance of the rival he is ready to return again: CM Punk. However the injured star attacked the brand new champion, and it proved to be expensive.

Seth Rollins has epic entrance with Philadelphia mummers

The World Heavyweight champion got here out in iconic Philadelphia type with mummers, and he dressed for the event with an iconic mummers costume of his personal.

The mummers, a part of town’s annual New 12 months’s Day parade with individuals wearing extravagant costumes, performed Rollins entrance music earlier than he emerged from the gang.

Stephanie McMahon addresses crowd

Similar to her husband did on evening one, Stephanie McMahon addressed the gang to kick off the evening. She mentioned she is probably the most happy with this WrestleMania as a result of it its the primary one within the “Paul Levesque period.”

CM Punk joins as particular visitor commentator

WWE followers got a deal with earlier than the evening formally started when CM Punk surprisingly emerged to function the particular visitor commentator for the primary match of the evening.

