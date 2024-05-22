Xander Schauffele Wins PGA Championship – Mountain West Conference

Courtesy of San Diego State

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego State males’s golfer Xander Schauffele captured the 2024 PGA Championship for his first main title Sunday afternoon at Valhalla Golf Membership in Louisville, Kentucky. Schaueffele, who now has eight profession PGA Tour victories together with a gold medal on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, shot a 6-under-par 65 in at this time’s last spherical on the par-71, 7,609-yard monitor to finish the wire-to-wire win at -21-under 263, beating Bryson DeChambeau (-20) by a stroke.

The 263 was the bottom 72-hole scoring complete in a significant championship, whereas the 21-under-par was the bottom rating to par in main championship historical past. In 28 profession majors, Schauffele now has a win, two runner-ups, seven top-5s and 13 top-10s.

Schauffele opened his weekend with a 9-under 62 on Thursday, which tied a low for a significant championship. His three-shot lead shrunk to at least one following a 68 in Friday’s second spherical and one other 68 on Saturday had him tied with Collin Morikawa at -15 going into at this time’s last spherical. DeChambeau tied Schauffele at -20 with a birdie on the 72nd gap, however Schauffele matched him, turning into the primary participant since Phil Mickelson in 2005 at Baltusrol to win the PGA Championship by one shot with a birdie on the final gap.

Schauffele’s drive on the par-5, 570-yard 18th was left of the green, simply in need of a fairway bunker. Dealing with a clumsy stance and each toes within the bunker, Schauffele hit an extended iron to round 35 yards in need of the inexperienced. He chipped his third shot up the hill earlier than sinking a 6-footer for the win. For the spherical, Schauffele made seven birdies with only one bogey.

Schauffele’s eight PGA Tour victories have come on the 2017 Greenbrier Basic, 2017 Tour Championship, 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions, 2019 Sentry Match of Champions, 2022 Zurich Basic of New Orleans, 2022 Vacationers Championship, 2022 Scottish Open and the 2024 PGA Championship. Schauffele additionally received the gold medal on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Schauffele entered the PGA Championship ranked second in official golf world rankings (OGWR) and Knowledge Golf Rankings. He’s additionally second within the FedEx Cup standings.

A two-time PING All-West Area honoree, Schauffele obtained All-America recognition following a superb senior marketing campaign at San Diego State in 2015, garnering third-team accolades from the each the Golf Coaches Affiliation of America (GCAA) and Golfweek.

In his three years on Montezuma Mesa, Schauffele amassed 21 top-10 finishes, 16 top-five performances and two particular person titles earlier than graduating with a level in social science. He additionally owns the college file with a 71.50 profession scoring common in 118 rounds performed, in addition to this system’s single-season commonplace of 171 birdies set in 2014-15.