Dallas Mavericks to play Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves within the Western Convention Finals.

The Timberwolves got here again to beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Recreation 7 of the Western Convention Finals on Sunday evening.

Karl-Anthony Cities led the best way for Minnesota, scoring 23 factors.

The Mavs went 1-3 in opposition to the Timberwolves this common season, however the staff then was not the identical staff as they’re now.

The final sport between Dallas and Minnesota was January 31, days earlier than the Mavericks made the trades for Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington that turned their season round.

The Mavericks and Timberwolves will begin their collection in Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves 2024 Common Season

DALLAS, TEXAS – JANUARY 07: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves controls the ball as Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks defends in the course of the second half at American Airways Middle on January 07, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

December 24, 2023 – Timberwolves 119 – Mavericks 101

Luka Doncic scored 39 factors, however it wasn’t sufficient for the Mavericks. Naz Reid scored 27 to paved the way for the Wolves. Kyrie Irving didn’t play for Dallas.

December 28, 2023 – Mavericks 110 – Timberwolves 118

Each Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving missed this sport between the Mavs and Wolves. Tim Hardaway led the best way for the Mavericks with 32 factors. Jaden Hardy had the second-most factors with 17. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went off, scoring 44.

January 7, 2024 – Timberwolves 108 – Mavericks 115

Dallas’ stars shone brightly on this sport. Kyrie scored 35 and Luka scored 34 within the Mavs lone win over the T’Wolves. Anthony Edwards scored 36 for Minnesota.

January 31, 2024 – Mavericks 87 – Timberwovles 121

Neither Luka Doncic, nor Kyrie Irving performed on this sport for the Mavs. Josh Inexperienced was the Mavericks main scorer with 18. Karl-Anthony Cities scored 29 for the game-high.

