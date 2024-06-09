Xavien Howard accused of sending sexually explicit photo to minor, court records say

A courtroom submitting alleges former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard despatched a sexually specific picture of a girl to her underage son “for the aim of manipulation and/or revenge.”

The movement, filed Thursday in Broward (Fla.) Circuit Courtroom, seeks so as to add the boy to a girl’s lawsuit who alleged, in a separate incident, that Howard recorded and distributed sexual movies involving the 2 of them to a 3rd social gathering with out her consent.

In keeping with the courtroom paperwork, Howard was sexually concerned with the boy’s mom. After the boy’s mom turned pregnant, Howard demanded that she have an abortion, the lawsuit alleges. When she refused, Howard texted a sexually specific picture of the 2 of them to the boy in September 2022, in line with the submitting.

The boy, known as “John Doe” within the submitting, was a minor when he acquired the picture, however is now of the age of majority, per the go well with. His mom deleted the picture from his cellphone, however he accessed it by way of his iCloud account, in line with the lawsuit.

The brand new allegation follows a lawsuit filed by a girl on Could 23, 2023, named “Jane Doe,” in courtroom paperwork. The movement Thursday asks for the boy to be added to the lawsuit as a result of his claims “allege the same sample of conduct.” The girl who filed the preliminary lawsuit and the boy aren’t associated, per courtroom paperwork.

“Mr. Howard denies the claims and appears ahead to prevailing in a courtroom of regulation,” stated GrayRobinson lawyer Ted Craig on behalf of Howard.

Howard and the girl (Jane Doe) started a sexual relationship in 2022, which led to July 2022, per the lawsuit. Round Sept. 25, 2022, the girl allegedly acquired sexually specific movies from one other girl by way of Instagram, which confirmed her having sexual activity with Howard, per the grievance.

The girl’s attorneys submitted a stop and desist letter to Howard in October 2022. In April 2023, after the stop and desist letter was despatched, the girl acquired “sexually specific photographs and movies of nude ladies” from a girl that Howard had just lately despatched to her, per the grievance. Jane Doe was in one of many photographs, in line with the lawsuit, taken and distributed with out “her data or consent.”

Each Jane Doe and John Doe are searching for judgments for damages in extra of $50,000 for intentional infliction of emotional misery. Moreover, Jane Doe is suing Howard for intrusion of privateness and sexual harassment and has additionally requested for an injunction to make sure that Howard doesn’t disseminate any extra movies or photographs that had been taken with out her consent.

Howard, 30, was a second-round decide of the Dolphins in 2016. He spent eight seasons with the Dolphins, earlier than the group launched Howard in March. He’s at the moment a free agent. A four-time Professional Bowler, Howard had 45 tackles and one interception in 2023.

(Photograph: Megan Briggs / Getty Photographs)