Pitching Gems Lead Penguins to Sweep at Robert Morris

Moon Township, Pa. – Behind the power of a pair of dominant pitching performances, the Youngstown State softball staff swept a doubleheader from Robert Morris, 1-0, 2-0, on Tuesday afternoon on the North Athletic Complicated.

Senior Sophie Howell fired a three-hit, complete-game shutout with 5 strikeouts in 1-0 recreation one victory. Howell gave up simply three singles and didn’t enable a stroll as she earned her fifteenth win of the season.

In recreation two, senior Devan Ryan allowed simply three hits in 5 scoreless innings with one strikeout for her sixth victory of the 12 months. Howell struck out 4 in two scoreless innings of aid to document her third save of the season.

The Penguins enhance to 25-12 general and 12-2 within the Horizon League whereas the Colonials fall to 10-17 general and 5-6 within the league.

After 4 good innings from Robert Morris recreation one starter Kaitlyn Molitoris, the Penguins lastly reached base when Kennedy Dean reached on an error within the prime of the fifth. Elyssa Imler singled to interrupt up the no-hitter and stole second to get into scoring place.

Freshman Macy Littler slice a triple down the left-field line to attain Imler with the sport’s solely run.

Within the nightcap, senior Sara Fessler was liable for each Penguins runs with a solo house run, her seventh of the 12 months, to steer off the sport.

Fessler added an insurance coverage run within the prime of the fifth with a single to left subject that plated Littler, who reached on an error.

Fessler and Littler every had two hits for the Penguins.

Youngstown State and Robert Morris conclude their three-game sequence, Wednesday, April 10. First pitch is ready for 3 p.m. in Moon Township, Pa.