2025 Toyota 4Runner Is Finally Here and Appears Worth the Wait

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner lineup options two new trims—an overland-focused Trailhunter and a high-end Platinum—that be part of the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Street, Restricted, and TRD Professional.

Most fashions will probably be powered by an i-Drive 2.4-liter turbo 4 that makes 278 horsepower, whereas others get an i-Drive Max hybrid with an added electrical motor that ups complete output to 326 horses.

Showing extra like a Tacoma SUV than it has in a long time, the brand new 4Runner shares many exterior styling cues and inside options with the just lately launched pickup, whereas additionally nodding to its previous.

After a powerful 15-year run, the fifth-generation Toyota 4Runner lastly arms the baton to the 2025 Toyota 4Runner to kick off the mannequin’s sixth era. The earlier mannequin’s reputation hardly waned, however its time had lastly come because of the arrival of the brand new crop of engines, eight-speed automated transmission, and the TGNA-F body and suspension structure that just lately got here on-line with the most recent Toyota Tacoma and the reintroduced Land Cruiser.

Extra Like a Tacoma SUV Than Ever Earlier than

The 4Runner’s new front-end styling isn’t a direct Tacoma carryover, however it does bear a putting resemblance. Its stance is comparable too, with a wider monitor and three additional inches of total physique width. Just like the Tacoma, a lot of the additional width comes from outstanding fender flares that protrude farther to cowl the suspension’s wider monitor. Many particular dimensions haven’t but been launched, however the Toyo Open Nation AT III tires fitted to the TRD Professional and Trailhunter are sized at 265/70R-18, a sizing that interprets to 33 inches tall.

Bigger tires of this kind at the moment are attainable as a result of, just like the Tacoma, the 4Runner’s wheelbase has been lengthened on the entrance to realize extra body-mount clearance. Becoming bigger tires to previous variations of each vans was problematic due to the relative lack of daylight in that space. For the 4Runner, this quantities to a 2.4-inch wheelbase improve (from 109.8 to 112.2 inches), which matches the brand new Land Cruiser, Lexus GX550, and even the Lexus LX600. Additional again, the 4Runner’s new styling jogs up previous the rear doorways in a method that makes its rear haunches seem much more muscular, whereas the rear facet window’s higher edge rolls into the roof in a method that pays homage to its first- and second-generation forebears.

Inside, the instrument cluster, middle stack, and all the assorted buttons, switches and knobs look similar to these discovered within the new Tacoma, proper all the way down to the controls for the part-time four-wheel-drive switch case (full-time on the Platinum and a few variations of the Restricted). The identical 14.0-inch infotainment touchscreen is out there on some trims, normal on others, and consists of wi-fi Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The general inside styling is a lifeless ringer too, aside from totally different materials and colour selections for the TRD Professional and Trailhunter examples we sampled. That is excellent information, as a result of our current take a look at of the Tacoma TRD Off-Street proved that this inside is thoughtfully laid out, has helpful storage options, and is simple to get conversant in.

Two Acquainted New Engines

Below the hood, the 2025 4Runner’s base engine is the two.4-liter i-Drive, a turbocharged inline-four that makes the identical 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque it does within the Tacoma. Backed solely by an eight-speed automated, this engine would be the lone providing within the SR5 and TRD Sport and would be the base fitment within the TRD Off-Street and Restricted. We had been extremely impressed by this setup in a current comparability between a Tacoma TRD Off-Street and a Chevy Colorado ZR2, the place the i-FORCE punched properly above its weight by matching the considerably extra highly effective Chevy step for step and recording an similar 6.8-second 60-mph time. In the meantime, the outgoing 4Runner’s 4.0-liter V-6 produced simply 270 hp and 278 pound-feet and feels lazier than that deficit suggests due to the dated five-speed automated transmission it is hooked to. Gasoline economic system for the brand new mannequin hasn’t been revealed, however it’s certain to be a leap ahead from the thirsty V-6/five-speed combo.

Much more energy is out there with the two.4-liter i-Drive Max 4Runner Hybrid, which sandwiches an electrical motor between the 278-hp engine and eight-speed transmission to up complete output to 326 hp and 465 pound-feet of torque. It will be optionally available within the TRD Off-Street and Restricted; will probably be the usual fitment within the TRD Professional, Trailhunter, and full-luxe Platinum. This engine has not but surfaced within the Tacoma, so we’ve got not examined it. However the additional energy and torque are important and may solely make an already sturdy mixture that rather more compelling. Growing gas economic system over the usual setup is not essentially the prime goal right here, however gas economic system is certain to nudge up anyway as a result of the system can recapture deceleration vitality and redeploy it strategically in a while.

An optionally available third-row seat returns to the 4Runner lineup. Toyota is not saying, however primarily based on what we have seen we expect it will be restricted to the usual i-Drive engine. The hybrid’s battery pack resides below the rear cargo ground, and its presence would seemingly make it inconceivable for that powertrain to coexist with the third-row seat. Anticipate the third row to be out there on the SR5 and on Limiteds that lack the hybrid powertrain possibility. Entry to that third row has been carved out by a change within the rear seat, which does away with the present two-step flip/fold design and switches to a one-step tumble that is quicker and creates a third-row entry level.

New Suspension Pondering

As a result of the brand new 4Runner shares the TGNA-F structure with the Tacoma and Land Cruiser, its suspension structure makes use of the identical kind control-arm suspension up entrance and multilink dwell axle association within the again. It is the identical fundamental idea as earlier than, however the geometry has been completely rethought. Particulars concerning the full vary of choices throughout your entire mannequin vary are scarce, however we do know that the TRD Professional will probably be fitted with Fox QS3 dampers with manually adjustable compression “clicker” changes, whereas the Trailhunter will trip on ARB/Previous Man Emu dampers. Each may have exterior reservoirs on the rear.

As with the Tacoma, the TRD Professional’s suspension tuning will probably be geared extra towards high-speed desert working, whereas the Trailhunter’s is optimized for overland-style off-road exploration and rockier path work. As such, the Trailhunter has further skid plates and extra strong rock sliders which can be bolted on to the body. The one we noticed had a built-in air compressor that appeared inventory, with a Trailhunter-branded roof basket and snorkel air consumption which will or might not have been normal tools. Time will inform.

Toyota has stated that the digital rear differential locker is normal fare for the TRD Off-Street, TRD Professional, and Trailhunter, which matches the Tacoma’s technique. We additionally spied a disconnecting entrance anti-roll bar on the TRD Professional and Trailhunter and had been advised this characteristic will probably be optionally available on the TRD Off-Street. Whether or not that’ll be a stand-alone possibility as it’s on the Tacoma or part of some yet-to-be-announced possibility bundle stays to be seen. What all this implies, although, is the current-generation 4Runner’s optionally available KDSS system of hydraulically defeatable entrance and rear anti-roll bars is a goner.

Coming This Fall

We all know sufficient concerning the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner to be enthusiastic about it, and the introduced fall 2024 launch means we cannot have to attend lengthy to drive one and find out how a lot the assorted trim ranges will value and what kind of gas economic system the 2 powertrains can ship. It has clearly been a very long time coming, however the brand new sixth-generation 2025 4Runner appears properly definitely worth the painfully lengthy wait.