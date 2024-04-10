New off-road SUV will include a hybrid engine

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Professional Toyota

Toyota Motor revealed a brand new 4Runner SUV for the primary time in practically 15 years — finishing a current redesign of the automaker’s present vehicles and SUVs. Other than its new seems, that are just like the just lately redesigned Toyota Tacoma pickup, the 2025 4Runner will likely be provided with a hybrid engine for the primary time in addition to new “Platinum” and “Trailhunter” high-end trims. “This all-new 4Runner has unbelievable versatility and functionality that properly rounds out our truck household,” Dave Christ, Toyota group vp and normal supervisor, mentioned in a launch. “We have bought over 3 million 4Runners over the previous 40 years, and this sixth-generation mannequin presents a cool new look and unbelievable options but retains the rugged fashion and functionality our prospects love about this journey icon.” Toyota’s “truck household” is often known as the “5 brothers”: the Tacoma and Tundra pickup vehicles and the 4Runner, Land Cruiser and Sequoia SUVs. The 4Runner is the final to be redesigned and constructed on Toyota’s international truck platform, which debuted with the Land Cruiser and Tundra in 2021.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter Toyota

Toyota mentioned pricing of the 2025 4Runner will likely be launched nearer to its on-sale date. Beginning costs for the 2024 mannequin vary from about $41,000 to greater than $55,000. Whereas Toyota is understood for its fuel-efficient automobiles such because the Prius, its bigger “brother” SUVs, together with the 4Runner, had a lot worse gasoline scores previous to being up to date — at 17 mpg mixed or much less, in response to federal scores. The present 4Runner has been on sale, with some updates, since 2010. Toyota mentioned miles per gallon scores for the brand new 4Runner will likely be launched nearer to the car arriving in showrooms within the fall. Toyota’s different redesigned vehicles and SUVs have notably improved gasoline economic system. Jack Hollis, government vp of Toyota Motor North America, final month instructed CNBC that the corporate continues to stability out its truck and SUV portfolio, together with potential hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric fashions. “These brothers, all of them have lots of similarities, and so they have lots of variations,” he mentioned. “How can we curb carbon emissions quickest with everybody, in every single place? It is having the right combination between these 5 merchandise.”

2025 Toyota 4Runner Restricted Toyota