Celtics, Bucks combine for record-low 2 free throw attempts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics mixed for a file low two free throw makes an attempt Tuesday evening. The Celtics additionally grew to become the primary crew in NBA historical past to not shoot one.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo shot the one two free throws of the sport, making one, within the Bucks’ 104-91 victory.

Editor’s Picks

“Man, [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver’s the happiest,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers stated. “1:57 recreation time. My goodness, you’ll be able to go to a recreation and nonetheless have dinner. Unbelievable.”

Rivers stated he did not understand there have been so few free throws till after the sport.

“I assumed it was a bodily recreation, after which they handed me the stat sheet, and I instructed them, ‘No, I would like the complete recreation,'” Rivers stated. “I assumed it was the halftime stats. I did not have a look at the minutes. After which I stated, ‘Wow, two free throws for a basketball recreation. That is loopy.'”

The Memphis Grizzlies (2014) and Atlanta Hawks (2018) shared the earlier file of 1 tried free throw in a recreation. The Bucks dedicated simply 4 fouls Tuesday, the fewest in league historical past.

The 2 mixed makes an attempt shattered the earlier file of 11, set Nov. 10, 2019, when the Indiana Pacers shot 5 and the Orlando Magic had six.

Fewest FTAs in a Recreation in NBA Historical past FTAs Opponent Tue. Celtics 0 Bucks 2018 Hawks 1 Magic 2014 Grizzlies 1 Hawks Tue. Bucks 2 Celtics 2016 Warriors 2 76ers 2004 Hornets 2 Suns 1994 Cavaliers 2 Warriors

“Possibly simply gearing up for the playoffs,” Boston’s Jayson Tatum stated. “They are going to let loads of issues go, I suppose simply getting us prepared for playoff basketball.”

It was significantly stunning that this file occurred in a recreation that includes the Bucks and Celtics. Antetokounmpo entered Tuesday with an NBA-leading 780 free throw makes an attempt. Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard ranked seventh (494) and Tatum was eighth (488) in that class.

Tuesday evening’s officiating crew featured Marc Davis, Ben Taylor and Danielle Scott.

Lillard famous that foul calls appear to have gone down throughout the league late within the season.

“It was bizarre, however it appears to be the pattern,” Lillard stated. “Fouls will not be part of the sport no extra. It is like, I’ve had occasions the place I assumed I used to be getting fouled, and there is been different occasions the place I used to be shocked a foul did not get referred to as on me, the place I would bump someone or get a chunk of someone’s arm they usually do not name it, and I am like, ‘Man, they’re actually simply letting us play.’

“After which, like the opposite evening, I fouled out with like two minutes left within the recreation. I fouled out twice in our final 5 video games or one thing like that. I hadn’t fouled out in I do not know the way lengthy earlier than this. You have simply bought to roll with nonetheless the sport goes. Tonight, I hardly keep in mind any whistles.”

The Related Press contributed to this story.