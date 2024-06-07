Aces’ A’ja Wilson makes WNBA history

A’ja Wilson had 36 factors, 12 rebounds and 6 steals to assist the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday evening.Wilson turned the primary participant in WNBA historical past to have at the least 35 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 steals in a sport. She scored 12 of her crew’s opening 20 factors and completed 15 of twenty-two from the sector.Arike Ogunbowale, who has led Dallas in scoring in all eight video games, had 31 factors for the Wings (3-5).Tiffany Hayes made her first basket in a Las Vegas uniform to construct a 22-6 lead. The Aces led 29-16 on the finish of the primary quarter after capturing 63% from the sector.Las Vegas led by as many as 20 factors within the first half earlier than Dallas rallied inside 47-42 on the break. Wilson completed the half with 20 factors and 9 of Las Vegas’ 18 discipline objectives.Jackie Younger made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to increase the result in 63-52. Alysha Clark added one other 3-pointer to open the fourth-quarter scoring for a 78-61 benefit.Kelsey Plum scored 20 factors and Younger, who did not take part within the shootaround as a result of an sickness, added 19 for Las Vegas (5-2). Hayes, who began all 40 video games for the Connecticut Solar final season, scored 11 factors for the Aces after becoming a member of the crew on Friday.Dallas middle Teaira McCowan made her first profession 3-pointer within the first half and completed with 14 factors and 15 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist additionally scored 14 factors and Monique Billings added 12.

A’ja Wilson had 36 factors, 12 rebounds and 6 steals to assist the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday evening.

Wilson turned the primary participant in WNBA historical past to have at the least 35 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 steals in a sport. She scored 12 of her crew’s opening 20 factors and completed 15 of twenty-two from the sector.

Arike Ogunbowale, who has led Dallas in scoring in all eight video games, had 31 factors for the Wings (3-5).

Tiffany Hayes made her first basket in a Las Vegas uniform to construct a 22-6 lead. The Aces led 29-16 on the finish of the primary quarter after capturing 63% from the sector.

Las Vegas led by as many as 20 factors within the first half earlier than Dallas rallied inside 47-42 on the break. Wilson completed the half with 20 factors and 9 of Las Vegas’ 18 discipline objectives.

Jackie Younger made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to increase the result in 63-52. Alysha Clark added one other 3-pointer to open the fourth-quarter scoring for a 78-61 benefit.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 factors and Younger, who did not take part within the shootaround as a result of an sickness, added 19 for Las Vegas (5-2). Hayes, who began all 40 video games for the Connecticut Solar final season, scored 11 factors for the Aces after becoming a member of the crew on Friday.

Dallas middle Teaira McCowan made her first profession 3-pointer within the first half and completed with 14 factors and 15 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist additionally scored 14 factors and Monique Billings added 12.