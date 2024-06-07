Connect with us

News

Aces’ A’ja Wilson makes WNBA history

Published

20 mins ago

on

By

Aces' A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A’ja Wilson had 36 factors, 12 rebounds and 6 steals to assist the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday evening.Wilson turned the primary participant in WNBA historical past to have at the least 35 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 steals in a sport. She scored 12 of her crew’s opening 20 factors and completed 15 of twenty-two from the sector.Arike Ogunbowale, who has led Dallas in scoring in all eight video games, had 31 factors for the Wings (3-5).Tiffany Hayes made her first basket in a Las Vegas uniform to construct a 22-6 lead. The Aces led 29-16 on the finish of the primary quarter after capturing 63% from the sector.Las Vegas led by as many as 20 factors within the first half earlier than Dallas rallied inside 47-42 on the break. Wilson completed the half with 20 factors and 9 of Las Vegas’ 18 discipline objectives.Jackie Younger made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to increase the result in 63-52. Alysha Clark added one other 3-pointer to open the fourth-quarter scoring for a 78-61 benefit.Kelsey Plum scored 20 factors and Younger, who did not take part within the shootaround as a result of an sickness, added 19 for Las Vegas (5-2). Hayes, who began all 40 video games for the Connecticut Solar final season, scored 11 factors for the Aces after becoming a member of the crew on Friday.Dallas middle Teaira McCowan made her first profession 3-pointer within the first half and completed with 14 factors and 15 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist additionally scored 14 factors and Monique Billings added 12.

ARLINGTON, Texas —

A’ja Wilson had 36 factors, 12 rebounds and 6 steals to assist the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday evening.

Wilson turned the primary participant in WNBA historical past to have at the least 35 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 steals in a sport. She scored 12 of her crew’s opening 20 factors and completed 15 of twenty-two from the sector.

Arike Ogunbowale, who has led Dallas in scoring in all eight video games, had 31 factors for the Wings (3-5).

Tiffany Hayes made her first basket in a Las Vegas uniform to construct a 22-6 lead. The Aces led 29-16 on the finish of the primary quarter after capturing 63% from the sector.

Las Vegas led by as many as 20 factors within the first half earlier than Dallas rallied inside 47-42 on the break. Wilson completed the half with 20 factors and 9 of Las Vegas’ 18 discipline objectives.

Jackie Younger made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to increase the result in 63-52. Alysha Clark added one other 3-pointer to open the fourth-quarter scoring for a 78-61 benefit.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 factors and Younger, who did not take part within the shootaround as a result of an sickness, added 19 for Las Vegas (5-2). Hayes, who began all 40 video games for the Connecticut Solar final season, scored 11 factors for the Aces after becoming a member of the crew on Friday.

Dallas middle Teaira McCowan made her first profession 3-pointer within the first half and completed with 14 factors and 15 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist additionally scored 14 factors and Monique Billings added 12.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending