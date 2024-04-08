Listen Live: UConn vs. Iowa

Tonight (April 5), Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes face off towards Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies at 9:30pm ET, broadcasting dwell on SiriusXM from the Huntington Conference Heart of Cleveland.

After shedding within the Candy 16 spherical final 12 months, UConn made it to this 12 months’s ladies’s school basketball Remaining 4 after defeating top-seeded USC within the Elite Eight 80-73. That is solely Iowa’s second time to achieve the Remaining 4 in class historical past, the primary time being final 12 months when the workforce finally fell to LSU within the championship.

The winner of the UConn/Iowa Remaining 4 recreation will face the winner of the NC State/South Carolina Remaining 4 recreation for the championship title on April 7 at 3pm ET.

Remaining 4: UConn vs. Iowa

Easy methods to hear

Take heed to the dwell nationwide broadcast on satellite tv for pc channel 84 and streaming on the SiriusXM app.

UConn gamers to observe

Junior level guard Paige Bueckers averaged 28 factors per recreation over the past three video games

Freshman guard Ashlynn Shade has a season common of 11.2 factors per recreation, taking pictures 48.7%

Senior guard Nika Mühl, tasked with guarding Caitlin Clark

Iowa gamers to observe