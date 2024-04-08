News
Listen Live: UConn vs. Iowa
Tonight (April 5), Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes face off towards Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies at 9:30pm ET, broadcasting dwell on SiriusXM from the Huntington Conference Heart of Cleveland.
After shedding within the Candy 16 spherical final 12 months, UConn made it to this 12 months’s ladies’s school basketball Remaining 4 after defeating top-seeded USC within the Elite Eight 80-73. That is solely Iowa’s second time to achieve the Remaining 4 in class historical past, the primary time being final 12 months when the workforce finally fell to LSU within the championship.
The winner of the UConn/Iowa Remaining 4 recreation will face the winner of the NC State/South Carolina Remaining 4 recreation for the championship title on April 7 at 3pm ET.
Remaining 4: UConn vs. Iowa
Easy methods to hear
Take heed to the dwell nationwide broadcast on satellite tv for pc channel 84 and streaming on the SiriusXM app.
UConn gamers to observe
- Junior level guard Paige Bueckers averaged 28 factors per recreation over the past three video games
- Freshman guard Ashlynn Shade has a season common of 11.2 factors per recreation, taking pictures 48.7%
- Senior guard Nika Mühl, tasked with guarding Caitlin Clark
Iowa gamers to observe
- Two-time participant of the 12 months senior guard Caitlin Clark is school basketball’s all-time main scorer
- 6’2 sophomore ahead Hannah Stuelke has a season common of 13.8 factors per recreation, taking pictures 62.5% (sixth highest within the league)
- Senior guard Kate Martin has a season common of 13.1 factors, 6.8 rebounds, and a pair of.4 assists per recreation
