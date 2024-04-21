Arsenal 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Apr 20, 2024) Game Analysis

Targets from Leandro Trossard and Martin Ødegaard gave Arsenal a gritty 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers that despatched them again to the highest of the Premier League desk on Saturday after a sport that in any other case will not stay lengthy within the reminiscence.

Arsenal lead on 74 factors, one level forward of Manchester Metropolis, who’ve a sport in hand having overwhelmed Chelsea 1-0 earlier on Saturday to achieve the FA Cup closing. Liverpool are in third place on 71 factors, additionally with a match in hand on the Gunners.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, NWSL extra (U.S.)

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta stated the win was significantly pleasing, coming after his workforce have been knocked out of the Champions League within the final eight by Bayern Munich in midweek

“It was an excellent response, so happy with them,” he instructed the BBC. “We reacted in the proper means. We deserved to win the sport and bought one other clear sheet once more.

“Clearly upset to lose in opposition to Bayern — small margins however we’ve 5 video games to go and we’re high once more.”

An early effort from Kai Havertz within the first minute urged that followers have been in for an thrilling sport, however the two sides rapidly cancelled one another out as they struggled to create good goal-scoring alternatives.

The perfect of them fell to Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes on the half-hour mark as he went on a slashing run down the proper earlier than unleashing a strong shot that David Raya palmed onto the close to publish to avert the hazard.

Martin Ødegaard put the seal on Arsenal’s Premier League win over Wolves. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC by way of Getty Pictures

Trossard broke the impasse simply earlier than the break after a scrappy first half, Wolves defender Santiago Bueno steering the ball into his path whereas attempting to dispossess Gabriel Jesus and the Belgian lashed it into the online off the right-hand publish.

“I attempted to get it heading in the right direction and it went in tremendous effectively. I am happy it went in. We actually wanted it,” Trossard stated of his ninth league objective of the season, his greatest whole in English soccer to this point.

Arsenal dominated the second half and Bukayo Saka may need added a second objective in stoppage time, however he blazed his effort excessive and vast and Declan Rice adopted that up with a shot type the sting of the field that Wolves keeper Jose Sa did effectively to parry to security.

Arsenal have been to not be denied, and within the fifth minute of stoppage time Ødegaard latched onto a cross from Rice after which reacted quickest as his pull-back was blocked, slotting the ball house on the close to publish from a decent angle to safe the three factors.

“Large win for us, it was a tricky week for us. I feel a number of robust outcomes and arduous emotionally, however we needed to maintain going,” Arsenal captain Ødegaard, whose aspect have been surprisingly overwhelmed by Aston Villa of their final Premier League outing, instructed Sky Sports activities.

“At this time was all about bouncing again and getting the win and we did that, so I am completely happy.”

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil was pleased with how his aspect pushed Arsenal all the way in which, solely conceding the second objective deep into stoppage time on the finish of the sport.

“It is not typically you’re happy and proud after a defeat however in our present state of affairs to provide vitality and battle like that was an unimaginable effort. The destructive could be the second objective, the lads did not need to lose 2-0,” he stated.

“It is an extremely younger workforce and squad that gave among the best groups within the nation a run for his or her cash.”

Info from Reuters contributed to this report.