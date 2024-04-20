News
Chris Brown taps Saweetie in amid Quavo feud on “Weakest Link”
Chris Brown is shifting full velocity forward as he continues to flex his rapping chops with one other spherical of lyrics aimed toward Quavo. On Friday (April 19), the singer unleashed “Weakest Hyperlink.” The brand new observe’s cowl artwork left little question that he’s nonetheless partaking in a back-and-forth with the rapper as he used a photograph of Quavo consuming a scorching canine.
Popping out of the blocks, Brown opened the observe with a voice that seemed to be that of the “Want It” artist saying he had little interest in combating together with his business peer. After repeatedly asking who desires the smoke, the high-energy performer dropped his first verse.
“Quavo talkin’ like he a thug, n**ga, you a b**ch with dreads/ Can’t wait till the day that you just again up all of the s**t you stated/ What’s all that boss s**t you talkin’? You ain’t no huncho, n**ga/ You the weakest hyperlink outta yo’ clique, let’s preserve it a hundo, n**ga,” stated the Grammy Award winner.
Brown then switched gears as he appeared to allude to having an intimate previous with Saweetie, who notably dated Quavo for 3 years earlier than their break up in 2021. “You f**ked my ex-h**, that’s cool, I don’t give no f**okay, lil’ n**ga/ ‘Trigger I f**ked yo’ ex while you have been nonetheless along with her, b**ch, I’m up, lil’ n**ga/ They are saying revenge is good, now take into consideration that s**t/ Don’t let that line go over your head, I would simply sing about that s**t,” he stated. Presently, the Atlanta native has not issued a response.
The “ICY GRL” princess, nonetheless, appeared to acknowledge Brown’s observe because it heated up social media. With a easy tweet, she wrote, “Let me go rewrite these nani verses.” “Nani” is the most recent single she has been teasing since late March. It’s unclear when the observe will drop.
Quavo and Brown’s feud, which is ceaselessly immortalized on wax now, popped off on April 11 when the singer switched musical lanes and issued some hard-hitting rhymes calling out the Migos member for being linked to Karrueche Tran. On “Freak” that includes Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley, Brown spit, “Okay, f**kin’ my outdated b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal, sippin’ that 1942 ‘trigger I don’t do no Cuervo/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos…”
The rapper responded together with his latest single, “TENDER.” Returning the photographs fired, he rapped: “You probably did the b**ch flawed and now the b**ch gone, she posted with a thug, name the b**ch cellphone, she received’t come residence, don’t beat her/ It should be the medicine, must cross out your plug.”
