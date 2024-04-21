Arsenal back on top of English Premier League after win over Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal moved again to the highest of the English Premier League by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

Late objectives in every half by Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard secured the win.

Mikel Arteta’s group rose one level forward of second-placed Manchester Metropolis, which beat Chelsea 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal.

Victory ended a painful week for Arsenal, which misplaced floor within the title race after defeat at residence to Aston Villa and was then knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Metropolis has a sport in hand on the London aspect, however the win ought to settle nerves after these current setbacks.

Arsenal went forward within the forty fifth minute when Trossard lashed a right-foot shot off the publish and into the highest nook from simply contained in the field. Replays appeared to indicate he sliced his first-time effort, however he may hardly have positioned it higher.

The guests needed to wait till the fifth minute of stoppage time on the finish of the sport to lastly kill off Wolves and Odegaard offered the final touch.

He transformed from the tightest of angles on the fitting after seeing his first effort saved.

Wolves got here near scoring earlier than Trossard’s opener when Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pushed Joao Gomes’ shot onto the publish.

Gary O’Neil’s group is and not using a win in its final six video games in all competitions.

