Silver Lining in Kings’ Missed Playoff Opportunity

Mike Brown & Co. weren’t in a position to climb out of the play-in event, one thing his workforce might’ve prevented if not for a tough stretch within the final two weeks of the common season. The Sacramento Kings caught the harm bug on the unsuitable time and misplaced key gears of their offensive machine.

Shedding a game-changer in G Malik Monk prompted the Kings to have even worse inconsistent streaks – one thing the workforce handled all season. A Sixth Man of the Yr caliber participant is one thing that shouldn’t be taken without any consideration, and the potential of shedding Monk within the offseason is trying much more practical after lacking the playoffs.

Monk appeared off the bench in 72 video games this 12 months, averaging career-high numbers in factors per sport (15.4) and assists per sport (5.1). Heading into the open market, loads of groups across the affiliation would pay a fairly penny to signal a participant with this a lot upside. Kings followers noticed Monk’s elite clutch-time appearances, and know the way a lot of a difference-maker he’s.

Following a tough street loss to the New Orleans Pelicans within the remaining spherical of the play-in event, the Kings are headed again to the offseason and look to enhance the workforce. Fortunately, Sacramento shedding means the workforce will get to retain their lottery choose for the 2024 draft. The Kings had initially supplied the choose to the Atlanta Hawks of their acquisition of Kevin Huerter in 2022.

5 early names I like for the Sacramento Kings with both the No. 13/14 choose within the 2024 NBA Draft: • Jared McCain, Duke

• Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

• DaRon Holmes ll, Dayton

• Yves Missi, Baylor

• Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) April 20, 2024

Retaining a lottery-protected choose is large for the Kings’ offseason plans, with the chance to get one of many draft’s greatest younger abilities. Had the Kings gained in opposition to the Pels, they might have confronted off in opposition to the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder within the first spherical, a collection that will surely be troublesome.

Barring any trades, the Kings have a choose that might be used to try to develop some potential, particularly if Monk is about to depart. This offseason might be an fascinating one, however it’s not all unhealthy for Sactown.

Observe Inside The Kings on Fb and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings information movies and live-stream podcasts!