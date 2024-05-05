Stevenson University alumni Callum Robinson

Stevenson College’s director of athletics, Brett Adams, shared the information with the Mustang Athletics Neighborhood, saying the passing of Callum Robinson who graduated in 2015.Callum, alongside along with his brother Jake and buddy Jack Carter Rhoad, went lacking throughout a browsing journey to Mexico’s Baja California coast. Authorities verify that regardless of search efforts, they weren’t discovered alive and are believed to be victims of foul play. Mexican authorities have made arrests in reference to the case, and an investigation is ongoing. Stevenson launched an announcement to the group extending their deepest sympathies to Callum’s mother and father, Martin and Debra Robinson, who now mourn the lack of each their sons, in addition to the household of Jack Carter Rhoad. Callum’s journey to Stevenson was marked by his distinctive expertise and dedication. Hailing from Perth, Western Australia, Callum graduated from Sacred Coronary heart School in 2008 earlier than making his mark on Stevenson’s lacrosse program.Stevenson College lacrosse coach Paul Cantabene talked about that he remembers Callum’s arrival, describing him as a formidable participant on the sector and a cherished buddy off it. Ellen Roskes, the dean of Stevenson’s Superb College of the Sciences, additionally mentions Callum as a vibrant, athletic, and compassionate particular person. Plans are underway to honor and have a good time Callum’s life tonight throughout a second of silence at first of the Males’s Lacrosse MAC Commonwealth Convention title recreation of Stevenson vs. Japanese College at 7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills.

