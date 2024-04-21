Connect with us

News

Donovan Mitchell praised by NBA Fans for Dominant Game 1 as Cavs Beat Banchero, Magic | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Donovan Mitchell praised by NBA Fans for Dominant Game 1 as Cavs Beat Banchero, Magic | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Jason Miller/Getty Photos

Playoff Donovan Mitchell is again.

Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers with 30 factors throughout Saturday’s 97-83 Recreation 1 win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

The five-time All-Star appeared to have recovered from the nasal fracture and knee harm he suffered earlier this season because the Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead within the first-round collection.

NBA @NBA

Mitchell sinks the three for 26 and is HYPED 😤

ORL-CLE 4Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t52XkBQ4Ak

Mitchell started off hot with 10 points in the first quarter.

He finished the game having shot 11-for-21 from the field while adding three steals, three assists and two rebounds.

Brady Hamilton @BradyH_216

I think it’s safe to say that Donovan Mitchell is healthy and ready for the playoffs #LetEmKnow

¹⁰ @HoodiGarland

Playoff Donovan Mitchell is actually a thing.

jack @TheCavsJack

Donovan Mitchell saving the day

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf

Donovan Mitchell’s explosion isn’t where he wants, but his pacing is still so good and remains an excellent shot-maker. Have really liked his approach today.

His energy throughout the victory led viewers to question trade rumors surrounding Mitchell, who after this postseason has one yr remaining on his contract.

Bally Sports activities Cleveland @BallySportsCLE

#LetEmKnow | @spidadmitchell | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/IQVoCYi6J3

Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA

Donovan Mitchell positive would not appear like a man that is not comfortable in Cleveland.

Adrianne #D4L @PTACole1

That doesn’t appear like a Donovan Mitchell who desires out of Cleveland!!!!!

Mitchell’s dominance additionally led Cavaliers followers to foretell the staff’s first deep playoff run since 2018.

Nikki Goel @Mr_NikkiG

This model of Donovan Mitchell can elevate the Cavs over Boston.

Mat Issa @matissa15

If Cleveland goes to get 2020/2021 Playoffs Donovan Mitchell, that adjustments the maths on their postseason ceiling.

Mitchell wasn’t the one Cavaliers participant with a robust displaying in Recreation 1.

4 starters completed the outing with a double-digit factors whole. That included 30 factors mixed from Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, in addition to a double-double and 18 rebounds from Jarrett Allen.

Some followers noticed Allen’s efficiency as redemption from final postseason, when he struggled throughout the Cavs’ first-round loss to the New York Knicks.

ɴᴏᴛ @georgemikan

Jarrett Allen in Video games 2-5 final yr:
— 11 defensive rebounds

Jarrett Allen in Recreation 1 right now:
— 15 defensive rebounds

Tony Pesta @Tony_Pesta

Jarrett Allen with 16 factors and 18 rebounds within the opening sport of this collection

It is redemption time

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 24 factors within the loss.

The Cavaliers and Magic meet once more Monday in Cleveland. Recreation 2 ideas off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending