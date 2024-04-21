Donovan Mitchell praised by NBA Fans for Dominant Game 1 as Cavs Beat Banchero, Magic | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

News
Playoff Donovan Mitchell is again.
Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers with 30 factors throughout Saturday’s 97-83 Recreation 1 win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
The five-time All-Star appeared to have recovered from the nasal fracture and knee harm he suffered earlier this season because the Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead within the first-round collection.
NBA @NBA
Mitchell sinks the three for 26 and is HYPED 😤
ORL-CLE 4Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t52XkBQ4Ak
Mitchell started off hot with 10 points in the first quarter.
He finished the game having shot 11-for-21 from the field while adding three steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Brady Hamilton @BradyH_216
I think it’s safe to say that Donovan Mitchell is healthy and ready for the playoffs #LetEmKnow
His energy throughout the victory led viewers to question trade rumors surrounding Mitchell, who after this postseason has one yr remaining on his contract.
Bally Sports activities Cleveland @BallySportsCLE
#LetEmKnow | @spidadmitchell | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/IQVoCYi6J3
Mitchell’s dominance additionally led Cavaliers followers to foretell the staff’s first deep playoff run since 2018.
Mitchell wasn’t the one Cavaliers participant with a robust displaying in Recreation 1.
4 starters completed the outing with a double-digit factors whole. That included 30 factors mixed from Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, in addition to a double-double and 18 rebounds from Jarrett Allen.
Some followers noticed Allen’s efficiency as redemption from final postseason, when he struggled throughout the Cavs’ first-round loss to the New York Knicks.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 24 factors within the loss.
The Cavaliers and Magic meet once more Monday in Cleveland. Recreation 2 ideas off at 7:00 p.m. ET.
