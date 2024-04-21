Donovan Mitchell praised by NBA Fans for Dominant Game 1 as Cavs Beat Banchero, Magic | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Jason Miller/Getty Photos

Playoff Donovan Mitchell is again.

Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers with 30 factors throughout Saturday’s 97-83 Recreation 1 win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

The five-time All-Star appeared to have recovered from the nasal fracture and knee harm he suffered earlier this season because the Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead within the first-round collection.

Mitchell started off hot with 10 points in the first quarter.

He finished the game having shot 11-for-21 from the field while adding three steals, three assists and two rebounds.

His energy throughout the victory led viewers to question trade rumors surrounding Mitchell, who after this postseason has one yr remaining on his contract.

Mitchell’s dominance additionally led Cavaliers followers to foretell the staff’s first deep playoff run since 2018.

Mitchell wasn’t the one Cavaliers participant with a robust displaying in Recreation 1.

4 starters completed the outing with a double-digit factors whole. That included 30 factors mixed from Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, in addition to a double-double and 18 rebounds from Jarrett Allen.

Some followers noticed Allen’s efficiency as redemption from final postseason, when he struggled throughout the Cavs’ first-round loss to the New York Knicks.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 24 factors within the loss.