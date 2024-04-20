Chris Brown Makes Shocking Claims In Scathing Diss Track Aimed At Quavo

“You f**ked my ex-ho, that is cool, I do not give no f**okay, lil n***a (Nonetheless a b***h),” Brown raps. “‘Trigger I f**ked yo’ ex once you have been nonetheless together with her, b***h, I am up, lil n***a (I am up)/They are saying revenge is nice, now take into consideration that s**t (Revenge is nice).”

Chris Brown additionally addresses the claims Quavo made about him in his music “Tender,” which dropped final week in response to Breezy’s jab in “Freak.” In response to the road about his violent previous, Brown brings up the incident involving Quavo and Saweetie during which the Migos rapper pushed her down in an elevator. He continued by sharing how he actually felt about their current run-in at a trend present in Paris earlier this yr. He even known as his music “trash” and his final album “a weed tray, just a few bulls**t that we roll up on.” But, his most disrespectful line within the music is about Quavo’s late nephew TakeOff.

“R.I.P. TakeOff, he the one actual one, I obtained true respect/Loopy how when he died, all people actually wished it was you as an alternative,” Brown spits.

Thus far, Quavo has but to reply. Nevertheless, Saweetie appeared to react in a publish on her X/Twitter account.