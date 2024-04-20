What Taylor Swift’s ‘The Alchemy’ Song Lyrics Really Mean and Travis Kelce References

In case you hadn’t picked up the alerts from the Tremendous Bowl kisses or the romantic Bahamas getaways or the Coachella hand-holding, Taylor Swift isn’t hiding a lot in terms of her relationship with Kansas Metropolis Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Maybe that’s why the clear references to Kelce’s soccer profession in her Tortured Poets Division observe “The Alchemy” come throughout so cheeky. Swift’s nods at “contact[ing] down,” “the crew,” “heat[ing] the benches,” “successful streak[s],” “the trophy,” and “the league” are so on the nostril that some followers have questioned if the music is definitely a bait-and-switch, ostensibly about Kelce however, in actuality, about Swift’s relationship along with her personal persona.

Whatever the music’s final goal, there’s no query Swift’s conscious her sports activities references will draw quick consideration to Kelce, and to the ever-growing phenomenon that’s the Tayvis period. “The Alchemy” is an anthem of kinds, a no-holds-barred embrace of Swift’s newest chapter. Even her much less apparent lyrics converse to a way of playfulness: “I circled you on a map” might be a wink at claims Swift put Kelce “on the map.” Or “these blokes heat the benches,” a barb at her British exes, together with each Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. “Little one’s play again in school”? Maybe a callback to her personal earlier catalogue, wherein she referenced high-school jock-and-cheerleader stereotypes in songs like “You Belong With Me.”

Swift isn’t precisely kissing and telling. But when everybody’s already taking note of each transfer she and Kelce make collectively, the singer may as nicely get pleasure from her wordplay. You may learn the total lyrics to “The Alchemy” forward:

This occurs as soon as each few lifetimes

These chemical compounds hit me like a white wine

What if I advised you I’m again?

The hospital was a drag,

Worst sleep that I ever had

I circled you on a map

I haven’t come round in so lengthy

However I’m coming again so sturdy

So once I contact down

Name the amateurs and minimize ’em from the crew

Ditch the clowns, get the crown,

Child I’m the one to beat

’Trigger the signal in your coronary heart

Stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me

Actually, who’re we to struggle the alchemy?

Hey you, what if I advised you we’re cool?

That youngster’s play again at school

Is forgiven underneath my rule

I haven’t come round in so lengthy

However I’m making a comeback to the place I belong

So once I contact down

Name the amateurs and minimize ’em from the crew

Ditch the clowns, get the crown,

Child I’m the one to beat

’Trigger the signal in your coronary heart

Stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me

Actually, who’re we to struggle the alchemy?

These blokes heat the benches

We’ve been on a successful streak

He jokes that it’s heroin however this time with an ‘E’

’Trigger the signal in your coronary heart

Stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me

Actually, who’re we to struggle the alchemy?

Shirts off and your mates raise you up over their heads

Beer sticking to the ground,

Cheers chanted ’trigger they mentioned

There was no probability tryna be the best within the league

The place’s the trophy?

He simply comes operating over to me

Contact down

Name the amateurs and minimize ’em from the crew

Ditch the clowns, get the crown,

Child I’m the one to beat

’Trigger the signal in your coronary heart

Stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me

Actually, who’re we to struggle the alchemy?

These blokes heat the benches

We’ve been on a successful streak

He jokes that it’s heroin however this time with an ‘E’

’Trigger the signal in your coronary heart

Stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me

Actually, who’re we to struggle the alchemy?

This occurs as soon as each few lifetimes

These chemical compounds hit me like a white wine