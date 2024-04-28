Rams select Michigan RB Blake Corum with No. 83 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jim Harbaugh’s beloved Michigan operating again is following him to Los Angeles — however enjoying for the Chargers’ roommates.

The Los Angeles Rams chosen Blake Corum with the 83rd general decide of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The engine behind Michigan’s nationwide championship run, Corum powered Harbaugh’s offense, choosing up chunk positive aspects behind a superb offensive line. When the Wolverines wanted a play to regular the offense over the previous two seasons, they leaned on Corum, and he delivered.

The operating again generated 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 video games in 2022, serving to Michigan’s run to the School Soccer Playoff, however he suffered a knee damage that knocked him out of the ultimate two video games of the marketing campaign. Corum determined to eschew the draft final season and return to Ann Arbor, the place he once more shined, incomes 1,245 yards and a school-record 27 touchdowns in 2023. He completed his profession at Michigan with a school-record 58 profession TDs.

The 23-year-old boasts wonderful imaginative and prescient, capable of see the outlet and bounce to the hole. He typically anticipates the lane opening, permitting him to hit the crease and press the second degree. Corum units up his blockers nicely, typically deceiving linebackers to leap into the improper hole earlier than creasing his method to the opposite facet.

Corum additionally will get north and south in a rush and boasts the stability to bounce off poor second-level tacklers. With a nostril for the top zone, the again is ready to burrow behind blockers on the aim line and owns the lower-body energy to push ahead.

Corum enters the NFL on the smaller facet at 5-foot-8 however is compact sufficient to soak up punishment. He lacks top-end breakaway velocity and is not at all times fast to shift again into gear if pressured to decelerate. There may even be questions on his pass-catching capability on the professional degree, as he wasn’t requested to do a lot at Michigan (56 profession catches for 411 yards and three TDs).

A maniacal employee, Corum was a quantity runner that coaches trusted. Though his dimension and velocity shall be questioned getting into the NFL, his toughness and imaginative and prescient make him a viable weapon.